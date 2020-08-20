All-time low jail population provides cost savings

Newly elected county Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel willingly accepts the position of chairwoman of the Lawrence County Prison Board.

 Debbie Wachter | NEWS

The Lawrence County Prison Board suspended a full-time and a part-time corrections officer without pay at its public meeting Wednesday.

The board, following a half-hour executive session called for personnel reasons, voted to suspend one officer for a day without pay.

Prison board chairwoman Loretta Spielvogel said after the meeting that the suspension was for "progressive discipline," which could involve such things as tardiness.

The other employee was suspended for five days for a disciplinary matter, she said.

The officers were not named during the meeting, but were identified by employee numbers. Spielvogel would not provide their names after the meeting.

