Jail block locked down after fight, injury A fight inside the Lawrence County jail Monday resulted in one inmate getting stitches in his head and a cell block locked down indefinitely.

The Lawrence County Prison Board suspended a full-time and a part-time corrections officer without pay at its public meeting Wednesday.

The board, following a half-hour executive session called for personnel reasons, voted to suspend one officer for a day without pay.

Prison board chairwoman Loretta Spielvogel said after the meeting that the suspension was for "progressive discipline," which could involve such things as tardiness.

The other employee was suspended for five days for a disciplinary matter, she said.

The officers were not named during the meeting, but were identified by employee numbers. Spielvogel would not provide their names after the meeting.