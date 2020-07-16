Prison board probes female inmate's escape

How a woman inmate broke out of the Lawrence County jail on July 3, and who will be held responsible for her escape, are matters that the county prison board is still investigating, according to board chairwoman Loretta Spielvogel.
Following an hour-long executive session called for personnel matters at the board’s regular meeting Wednesday, Spielvogel said the nature of some of the discussions focused on the escape and personnel matters surrounding it. She would not elaborate further, saying the matter remains under investigation.
President Judge Dominick Motto, who sits on the prison board, did not attend the board meeting because of another obligation, and Controller David Gettings left the meeting early, during the private discussions.
Spielvogel said the discussions about that and other matters will resume when the board calls a special meeting, which will be announced. She anticipates it will be sometime next week.
Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Brittney Nicole Flory of 574 E. Long Ave., scheduled for yesterday, has been rescheduled. She is charged with escape and two counts of flight to avoid apprehension in connection with the jailbreak. Her accused accomplice, Maria Carmen Rozzi, 56, of 219 S. Liberty St., Mahoningtown, is charged with conspiracy to commit escape in the incident. Their preliminary hearings are both now scheduled for July 30 in Central Court.
Flory is in jail on drug charges from 2019, and she pleaded guilty to one count on March 10. She is awaiting sentencing on the charge, which is scheduled for July 30 in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
She had pleaded guilty in district court to a charge of prostitution on Feb. 19 and was ordered to pay a fine and costs of $549.
Rozzi is incarcerated on aggravated assault-related charges for her reported involvement in gun incident Feb. 19 when she was shot by police and injured. According to police reports, she had been involved in a dispute in Slippery Rock Township and left with a gun that day. When two state troopers stopped Rozzi on Copper Road, they got out of their cruiser and ordered her to show her hands, and she pointed a handgun while troopers continued to order her to drop it, the report states. Rozzi refused the orders, according to police report, and the troopers then fired their guns at Rozzi, striking her once. Rozzi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was committed to the jail on Feb. 14.
A criminal complaint filed by New Castle police details how Rozzi helped Flory leave the jail around 8 p.m. July 3, exiting through a fence gate in the exercise yard that was not properly secured.
Flory got out of the fenced-in exercise area at the jail located outside of the female inmates section, then escaped from a second fenced-in area where the jail’s heating and cooling units are located. According to the report, the top of the exercise area also is fenced in and covered by tarps, and the fence has two double-door gates, both of which were secured by chains and padlocks. The inmates can freely enter that area from their interior sections.
A female corrections officer inside the jail reported that she last saw Flory at 6:45 p.m., and she noticed her missing about an hour later and called an alert. A jail captain then reported the escape to the county 911 center, according to the criminal complaint.
The fenced-in heating and cooling area has razor wire on top and along the top of the back wall, but a top portion of the wall is not covered with the razor wire, according to the police report.
The jail also has two security cameras inside the exercise area. The police in reviewing video footage reported seeing Flory entering the area at 6:52 p.m, with Rozzi entering shortly after that, standing near the door. The camera did not show Flory leaving the fence, but it shows her climbing on top of one of the heating and cooling units, then onto the top of the fence roof.
The report notes that the right door of the left-hand gate in the exercise yard was pulled away at a bottom corner, and a gate hinge was missing its cotter pin. Police determined that Flory had removed the hinge pin and pulled the gate door away from the hinge, giving her enough room to get out. Another female inmate entered the yard and reported seeing Rozzi putting the gate door back on the hinge and replacing the hinge pin.
Following the escape, the police found Flory at a house at 816 S. Jefferson St., hiding behind a box spring that was upright against a wall. An officer tried to get her to come out and ultimately used his Taser on her, but she dove head first out of a window to try to escape, the report said. The officer grabbed her clothing but was unable to pull her back inside, and she fell to the ground and was arrested by officers outside the house, the report said.
A cut to Flory’s right wrist as a result of her escape required stitches, and she was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment, then returned to the jail. She remains incarcerated on $10,000 bond, and on a bond from her other charges.
Rozzi’s bonds are $10,000 on the escape charge and $75,000 on the gun incident-related charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.