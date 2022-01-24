The Lawrence County’s jail warden and deputy warden remain on paid administrative leave with their separation settlements pending.
Meanwhile, the Lawrence County Prison Board is establishing protocol for seeking a permanent warden.
Prison board chairwoman Loretta Spielvogel at the board’s regular meeting Wednesday initiated the forming of committee for the hiring of a new warden.
She asked for volunteers to serve on the panel, adding that Solicitor Jason Medure, county interim administrator Joseph Venasco and Human Resources director Karen King would also be members. Prison board members District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and Controller David Prestopine volunteered to sit on the committee, and Spielvogel also agreed to serve on it.
Spielvogel explained further on Friday that the committee’s function will be to research and update what the county’s needs are through a job description for the position, then to advertise the position and interview and select the final candidate.
Meanwhile, Michael J. Mahlmeister, interim warden, is at the helm of management at the facility. Previously a captain, he was promoted during an emergency prison board meeting in November, after warden Brian Covert and Deputy Warden Jason Hilton were placed on administrative paid leave.
Those changes came about a week after a letter from the jail employees labor union was sent to the prison board and commissioners, detailing a reported lack of leadership at the jail. Covert in response tendered a resignation letter that asked for conditions, but the board tabled it and placed both Covert and Hilton on paid leave when they secured lawyers.
The letter, from Teamsters Union Local 261, contends that the jail corrections officers have been resigning from their posts because management under Covert’s and Hilton’s realm had created a “hostile work environment” resulting in inadequate staffing to fill shifts and causing a safety issue.
The letter indicated the most recent resignations of corrections officers “have left the facility dangerously undermanned” and “extremely unsafe.”
The letter also followed a near riot that broke out in the jail in June that resulted in law enforcement from countywide converging on the building and spraying gas to subdue the inmates. Several inmates are facing charges in connection with that incident.
Covert, in reaction to the Teamsters’ letter, submitted his resignation to the prison board, contingent upon certain terms he is demanding. Those terms included his being placed on administrative leave until and including Jan. 1, when his letter would have become effective.
Covert had requested in his resignation letter to be covered by the county’s health insurance plan through January.
County Solicitor Jason Medure said Friday that Covert’s and Hilton’s paid leaves are pending a settlement agreement with them and their hired attorneys.
The county is still involved in negotiations for the agreement, Medure said, and he anticipates the matter will be resolved sometime in February.
Meanwhile, Spielvogel said, the county has not received any formal applications for the warden’s position.
“There have been informal inquiries to the commissioners and human resources, but no formal applications, yet,” she said.
She sees the committee as necessary to establish a hiring system for the job, because the county has not hired a warden in more than 10 years.
“We’re forming parameters and want to make it as encompassing and transparent as we can,” she said, adding that “If there is someone out there whom we’re missing, we want to give people the opportunity to apply.”
“I think you’ve pulled together a very competent and good cross-section of people,” Commissioner Dan Vogler commented at the meeting of the committee members.
Spielvogel said the committee will schedule a meeting soon about how to proceed.
Meanwhile, she praised Mahlmeister’s work Friday, noting that the number of full-time corrections officers at the jail are now nearing the required complement of 36 under the union terms.
“We’re continuing to conduct interviews,” she said, and another officer training program will begin next week with at least four new hirees.
“Right now we’re about four short,” Mahlmeister said of the full-timers. “We have about 31. We hired 12 full timers over the past month or so, and interviews are scheduled next week for four or five potential hirees.”
He credited King and Cindy Scaramazzo in the county human resources office for their hard work in helping to get officers in place.
“It’s still a revolving door,” Spielvogel said, meaning officers come and go under the county’s employ, “but it’s not like when we were down to 25 or 26 full time.”
She said she has been pleased with Mahlmeister’s management of the staff and inmates at the jail.
“I know things are better, because I don’t get the phone calls I used to get,” she said. “He’s very proactive and the staff is working well together. Things are positive.”
