The agenda for Wednesday's emergency Lawrence County Prison Board meeting calls for consideration of the jail warden's resignation.
The prison board's noon agenda, posted Tuesday on the county website, also contains an item for discussion and/or action on the job status of deputy warden Jason Hilton.
Warden Brian Covert and Hilton have come under fire lately for a series of incidents involving the jail. Most recent was a letter from the corrections officers' labor union citing management problems that have caused a number of officers to quit. The letter alleges the jail management is creating “a hostile work environment.”
The three county commissioners are members of the prison board, which also is made up of the sheriff, district attorney, county controller and president judge.
The letter from the jail workers was sent to the prison board and the county commissioners Nov. 3, sanctioned by Teamsters Local 261, indicating that corrections officers resignations have been leaving the jail short-staffed. The result has been long overtime hours and shifts for the remaining corrections officers, resulting in unsafe working conditions.
A reported riot, or near riot, that broke out inside the jail on June 1 resulted in criminal charges against several inmates. Covert cited one of the reasons for the disturbance, which summoned police from countywide, was the inmates being disgruntled over inoperable computer kiosks that provide them with law library information and their commissary accounts.
The inmates have been on 22-hour lockdown in their cells since the incident, allowed out only for recreational or other minimal reasons under strict supervision of corrections officers.
County prison board president Loretta Spielvogel said the lockdowns have been in place since June 1, but they are being a little more relaxed now, with inmates being let out in staggered, two- and four-hour intervals for exercise yard time.
Michael W. Leckwart, secretary-treasurer of the Teamsters, said in a phone conversation last week the management problems at the jail have been ongoing for years and the corrections officers went to the Teamsters seeking help.
Leckwart said the union representatives have been going to the commissioners regularly with the staff's concerns, but there had not been enough votes of the prison board to change the jail's management.
