Pennsylvania’s primary is scheduled for May 16.
Residents will vote to see which candidates for state, county, municipal and school board races appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
However, for some races in the county, there are either few candidates or none at all.
“This is normal for the municipal election,” said county elections Director Tim Germani.
For example, in both the Democratic and Republican primaries, for the Union Area School Board there are only three listed candidates — incumbent Dr. Michael Hink and challengers Chaz Macri and Richard Mangino Jr., when residents could vote for five candidates.
There are no listed candidates for S.N.P.J. borough council and borough auditor.
Germani said there is often low voter turnout in municipal elections, which could be a correlation to few running for local races.
“It is always a low turnout on municipal elections. The average is about 25 percent, a little higher in November,” Germani said.
On the Democratic ticket alone, there are no listed candidates for county controller, South New Castle Borough mayor, Enon Valley and New Wilmington borough council and for supervisors in Hickory, Little Beaver, Neshannock, North Beaver, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Scott, Slippery Rock, Washington, Wayne and Wilmington townships.
On the Republican ticket, there are no listed candidates for county prothonotary and clerk of courts, treasurer and coroner, New Castle mayor and supervisors for Mahoning, Shenango and Taylor townships.
There are other races in the county where there are no listed candidates for both parties, such as for auditor and tax collector, and races where the choices for candidates is limited compared to what is allowed to vote for.
Germani said following the primary election, potential candidates could still get on the ballot for the Nov. 7 general election even if they weren’t on the primary ballot by filling out minor political body or party nomination papers.
These papers can be picked up at the voter services office at the Lawrence County Government Center and are due Aug. 1.
“They can also do a write-in campaign if they want,” Germani said. “They just have to notify the office and fill out a small form so we can look for their name after the election.”
Germani said if there is nobody on the ballot and no official winner is chosen during the election or a follow-up lottery system, then it would be up to the local governing body to appoint someone to the position.
May 1 is the last day to register to vote or to make changes to a voter’s registration. Voter signup begins again on May 17. May 9 is the final day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot, while candidate’s campaign finance reports are due May 5th in Germani’s office.
Mail-in and absentee ballots are due at the voter services office by 8 p.m. May 16. They are not to be brought to a polling place.
If residents want to vote at the polls but have a mail-in ballot, they must bring the ballot and its secrecy envelope to the polling place for it to be discarded. If they don’t have them, they will vote with a provisional ballot.
