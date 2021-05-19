Unofficial results of primary election races in county townships and boroughs are as follows:
BOROUGH MAYORS
Bessemer: Democrat Richard T. Hennon, 82; Republican Nathan R. Leslie, 90
Ellport: Democrat Joseph Cisco, 99; No Republican candidate
Ellwood City: Democrat Anthony Court, 582; No Republican candidate
Enon Valley: No Democratic candidate; Republican Timothy Stear Sr., 37
New Beaver: No Democratic candidate; Republican Robert M. Crawford, 136
New Wilmington: No Democratic candidate; Republican Sherie E. Babb, 183
South New Castle: No Democratic candidate; Republican Adam J. Reiter, 45
Volant: No declared candidates
Wampum: No Democratic candidate; Republican Jesse Altman, 48
BOROUGH COUNCILS
Bessemer: Democrat Arthur R. Van Tassel, 76; Republicans Robert M. Slosser 81, Luanne Izzo 66, Cody Jackson 64, Kurt Miller 56, Shelley McConnell 53 (top four move on).
Ellport: Democrats Christopher Cioffi 91, Bill A. Boy 81 (both move on); Republican Tammy Mazzant 91
Ellwood City: Democrats Michele Lamenza 443, Jim Barr 435, Jan Williams 416 (all move on); Republican Brad Ovial 391
Enon Valley: No Democratic candidates; Republican David Grimes 25.
New Beaver: No Democratic candidates; Republicans Joe Gubish 114, Thomas E. Hairhoger 114, Paul Morrison 95, Matthew Kingman 95 (all move on).
New Wilmington: No Democratic candidates; Republican Lee Ann Miller 176
SNPJ: No candidates
South New Castle: No Democratic candidates; Republican Gregory Szklinski 46
Volant: Democrat Robert McGary 10; Republican John Wayne Edwards 25
Wampum: No Democratic candidates; Republicans Charles Kelly Sr. 41, Robert Shrock 33, James Ferrante 31, John C. Hemphill 29 (all move on).
TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS
Hickory: No Democratic candidate; Republican Chris Fabian 306
Little Beaver: No Democratic candidates; Republican Robert W. Kuhn 118 (moves on), Gary L. Veon 61
Mahoning: Democrat Mark Sackin 235; No Republican candidates
Neshannock: No Democratic candidates; Republican Leslie Bucci 887
North Beaver: No Democratic candidates; Republican Mark Courson 528
Perry: Democrats John Zias 84 (moves on), Mike Sinclair Jr. 63; No Republican candidates
Plain Grove: Democrat Jeffrey W. Bishop 27; No Republican candidates
Pulaski: No Democratic candidates; Republicans Robert Keith Stowe 266 (moves on), Diane Hedland (105)
Scott: No Democratic candidates: Republican Richard L. Book 312
Shenango: Democrat Frank Augustine 468; No Republican candidates
Slippery Rock: Democrat David Macri 11; Republican Leo M. Proch 431
Taylor: Democrat Ken Caravella 120; No Republican candidates
Union: Democrat Pat Angiolelli 431; Republican Vincent Gentile 281
Washington: No Democratic candidates; Republican Jeffrey W. McConnell 135
Wayne: Democrat Lisa Czerpak 147; Republicans Marc Cunningham 160 (moves on), Roger Baney 137
Wilmington: Republican Brian K. Swisher 355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.