The hotly contested race for the New Castle Area School Board resulted in different candidates as top vote-getters on both ballots, even though all of them had cross-filed.
Gary Schooley, who was appointed to the school board about a year ago, was the top vote-getter on both ballots, clinching 830 unofficial votes on the Democratic ticket and 388 on the Republican ballot.
The other apparent nominees on the Democratic ballot for the four slots in November general election, unofficially, and their vote numbers, are: incumbent Pasquale Amabile III, 807; incumbent Mark A. Panella, 763, and Robert Lyles, 699.
The trailers in the Democratic race were Beth Barber, 663 votes; Anthony L. Ross, 648, Kimberly A. Wise, 514; C. David Joseph, 544; and Shawn Anderson, 509.
The apparent nominees for the Republican ballot in the fall, in addition to Schooley, are: Beth Barber, 319; Anthony L. Ross, 311; and Robert E. Lyles, 307.
Those coming in behind as Republican filers were Kimberly A. Wise, 291;incumbent Mark. A. Panella and C. David Joseph, both tied with 302 votes each; Pasquale Amabile, 261, and Shawn Anderson, 234 votes.
