Two Laurel School Board incumbents will look to retain their seats in November, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election.
Vice president Jeff Hammerschmidt garnered the third-most votes on both the Republican and Democrat ballots, with 695 and 258, respectively, and will appear on both again this fall. Lance Nimmo advanced on the Democratic side only, with a top total of 780 votes. His 217 Republican votes were fifth best.
Also advancing on both ballots were Timothy P. Redfoot (755 Republican, 295 Democrat), and David Kuth (610 Republican, 243 Democrat). Josh Johnson moves on as a Democratic nominee with 262 votes. He received 557 from Republicans.
Other local school board results are as follows. All results are unofficial.
MOHAWK
Newcomer Michael McBride was the top vote-getter on both the Democratic (431) and Republican (838) tickets. Mark D. Pezzuolo (399 Democratic, 559 Republican) and Rachel McGreal (366 Democrat, 673 Republican) also advance on both ballots.
Rounding out the Democratic ballot will be Gary L. Kwolek (387 votes), while Kirk Lape (624 votes) completes the Republican ticket. They received 465 and 335 votes, respectively, on the opposite tickets.
Other candidates were James Capalbo (179 Democrat, 313 Republican), R. Todd Radzyminski (216 and 416) and Frank D. Monteleone (100 and 188).
NESHANNOCK
All four candidates — each an incumbent — advanced on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
David Antuono was the top vote-getter on both tickets, with 654 Democratic votes and 621 Republican votes. The remaining vote totals were Karen Houk (612 Democrat, 709 Republican), P.J. Copple (572 Democrat, 575 Republican) and Michael Kalpich (513 Democrat, 592 Republican).
SHENANGO
As with Neshannock, all four Shenango school board candidates — three of whom are incumbents — advance to November's general election on both ballots seeking four-year terms.
The lone newcomer, Andy Bruno, was the top Republican vote-getter with 435. He was second on the Democratic side with 356.
As for the incumbents, Denise Palkovich garnered 392 votes from Democrats and 420 from Republicans; Michael Miloser received 345 (Democrat) and 396 (Republican); and Al Burick had 309 (Democrat) and 402 (Republican).
Shenango Area School District voters also were choosing one candidate to run for a two-year term. Palkovich was the top vote-getter on both ballots with 236 votes from Democrats and 215 from Republicans. Also running were Burick (109 Democrat, 207 Republican) and Miloser (135 Democrat, 188 Republican).
UNION
All four candidates moved on to November on both ballots.
The incumbents vote totals (Democrat first, then Republican) were Roxanne Exposito (377/275), Arin Biondi (374/243) and Debra Allebach (321/200). Newcomer Valerien Ann Pavelko got 298 and 203 votes, respectively.
WILMINGTON
Only one candidate advanced on both ballots. That was Nicole Cox, with a Republican-best 794 votes to go along with a fourth-best Democratic total of 289.
Other Democrats who moved on were Lynn Foltz with 373 (528 Republican), Scott Brush with 351 (614 Republican) and David DeRosa with 323 (436 Republican).
Republicans who are moving on are Diana Caizza with 767 (249 Democrat), Broc Johnson with 754 (168 Democrat) and Kristan Tervo with 751 (230 Democrat).
Joseph Lipo finished out of the running with 379 Republican votes and 275 Democratic votes.
ELLWOOD CITY
Four candidates advanced on both ballots in the race for a four-year seat.
Claire Fauzey was the top Democratic vote-getter with 653 votes, and tied Norm Boots for the Republican top spot with 606. Boots also advanced on the Democratic ticket with 528 votes.
Also moving on were (Democratic vote totals are listed first, the Republican) Kathy Galbreath McCommons (590/487) and Kathy Tillia (450/505).
Other candidates and their vote totals (Democratic/Republican) were Joellen L. Eicher (285/309), Kathleen A. Pansera (443/393), Renee L. Pitrelli (440/425) and Barbara R. Wilson (428/446).
Voters were also choosing one candidate for a two-year term. Boots was the top Democratic vote-getter with 405, and McCommons led the Republican ballot with 311.
The remaining Democratic vote totals were Wilson with 289, Pitrelli with 279 and Boots with 278. Other Republican totals were McCommons at 306, Pitrelli at 209 and Wilson at 13-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.