After falling short two years ago in the city council race, Eric Ritter ran a more personable campaign — and received a different result.
Ritter, who owns a home improvement business, unofficially earned the most votes in Tuesday’s four-person Democratic primary for two open seats. Ritter received 836 votes, while David Ward apparently held off three-term incumbent councilman Tim Fulkerson by just 22 votes, 786 to 764.
“People want change and I hope I’m that change,” Ritter said between receiving congratulatory calls and texts at Edward’s Restaurant. “I’ll do the best I can for the citizens of New Castle. I want to be their voice on city council.”
Ritter ran unsuccessfully in the 2019 city council race. He then was elected as a volunteer to the Home Rule charter commission, where he served as vice chair.
Ward, 26, said he feels good the community has trust and faith in him.
“The community is ready for a change,” Ward said. “Hopefully by me joining council, I can bring that change to New Castle.”
A family development specialist at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, Ward said he first started to get serious about politics about a year ago and decided to start at the local level.
Fulkerson was first elected to council in 2009 after serving two terms as New Castle’s mayor from 1996 to 2003. Council president Tom Smith, whose term — like Fulkerson’s — ends this year, decided not to run for reelection. Attempts to reach Fulkerson late Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Grant Fleegle unofficially finished fourth with 574 votes. No Republicans met the filing deadline to appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot.
