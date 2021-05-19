District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson waged an aggressive campaign during COVID-19, and managed to claim another six years in her position, according to the unofficial results of Tuesday's Primary election.
Nicholson has been a district judge for 14 years in the western part of Lawrence County.
"I love my job and I'm very grateful to my voters for believing in me," she said Tuesday night, expressing relief that she will have no opponent in the November general election.
Her opponent was Richard Ryhal, a New Castle police narcotics detective. Both candidates had cross-filed on both ballots.
Nicholson claimed 1,018 votes over Ryhal's 466 on the Democratic ballot, and 934 votes over 589 for Ryhal on the Republican ticket.
Ryhal, who was gracious in defeat Tuesday night, said it was his first attempt running for public office, and "you never know unless you try."
"I thank everyone who supported and helped me, and I wish her the best of luck," he said. Serving as a district judge is something he hopes to pursue again in the future, he said, "and I will keep working hard towards it."
Ryhal has been a police officer for 17 years, 15 of them with the New Castle Police Department. He also has worked for the Lawrence County Sheriff deputy and as an officer in Bessemer.
Nicholson described the campaign season as "strange," because of COVID-19 limitations.
"There was nowhere to go to introduce yourself, so a lot of it was online and in the small crowds I could find," she said. "I was afraid to go door to door, because I didn't want to offend people who were concerned about COVID. There were hardly any events, and the dinners all seemed to be takeout. No one was having crowds. There really wasn't anywhere to go to campaign."
She campaigned a lot on Facebook, but her strongest efforts were to hold two events of her own "to bring the crowd to me."
She hosted a sausage fry on Saturday that attracted a decent turnout.
She also hosted a children's book fair at Scotland Meadows Park, where every child who attended received free books to take home. Many books were donated, she said. "We let kids take as many as they wanted, as long as they were going to read them. The focus was on children in grades K-6, but there were also books for teens and preschoolers."
Nicholson hopes to host another similar event around back-to-school time, she said.
"I'm a proponent of childhood literacy, because there's a direct correlation between childhood literacy and lower crime rate," she said.
