The race for Lawrence County Register and Recorder was a lively one on the Republican ballot, but campaigning was relatively quiet on the Democratic side.
The unofficial results of Tuesday's race show Tammy R. Crawford as the winning Republican nominee for the November general election. She finished with 5,210 votes over her opponent, Stacey Fleo, who garnered 2,539 votes.
On the Democratic side, Andrew W. Henley squeaked out a win with 2,930 votes over his opponent, Eduardo Bogaert, who had 2,916.
Henley will oppose Crawford in the general election.
Crawford has been an employee in the register and recorders office for 27 years and is chief deputy for the register of wills. She claimed experience as her platform for running for the office when her retiring supervisor, Janet L. Kalajainen, announced that she wasn't running again.
"I'm looking forward to a positive campaign in the general election," she said last night. She worked hard on the campaign trail with her husband, Jac, and a lot of friends and family members, she said, adding, "I knocked on a lot of doors."
Fleo has been a member of the New Castle Area School Board and is its president. She said she intends to continue to serve in that position in her unexpired term.
"Congratulations to her," Fleo said of her opponent's unofficial win. "She worked hard and she knocked on a lot of doors. I'll continue to serve the public in my capacity on school board. My attitude going in was, whatever is God's will."
Henley, 25, is founder and president of Pleasant Hill Historians LLC, a research consulting firm specializing in property and family histories. He is an active member of the Lawrence County Historical Society since 2008, and currently sits on its board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.