+2 Catholic nonprofit resurrects former Girl Scout camp The sounds of summer camp are returning to the banks of the Neshannock Creek.

The former Camp Elliott near Volant had been sitting empty since Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania closed it in 2017.

Thus, it was readily available when the Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Dry Bones Ministries went looking for a camp to call its own.

Ultimately, it was the facility that Father Joe Freedy, Dry Bones president, wanted to buy. Still, unwilling to rely solely on personal preference, Freedy sought additional input from God.

First, he prayed for confirmation of the plan to purchase a camp. After prayer, he opened a book with day-by-day inspirational readings and turned to that day’s content. There he found God’s charge to Moses in Deuteronomy 1:8: "‘Go and take possession of the land I have given you. It will be a place of many blessings for all who go there.’”

OK, but is that land in Volant?

Talking with God again as he drove down Route 65, Freedy came to a sudden stop behind another car.

“I looked at the license plate and it said, ‘Volant.’” he said. “Now, it had an ‘e’ on the end of it, and I know Volant’s not spelled with an ‘e,’ but I said, ‘I’ll take it.’”

Finally, with plans already in the hopper to rename the camp Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (after a Hebrew word meaning “the garden of God”), Freedy made one more inquiry to God as he drove once again along Route 65.

“I pulled up and I looked at the truck next to me,” he said, “and I’m not kidding, the truck said ‘Carmel Construction.’ I’m one of the slower guys, so He’s got to give me a lot.”

Thus it was that the purchase went ahead, but on the day that the papers were signed, God apparently showed up again.

Erin Stuvek, executive director of Dry Bones Ministries, explained that the Catholic Church has a cycle of readings by which it goes through the entire Bible every three years.

“The day we signed, the readings that day happened to be the dry bones reading from Ezekiel,” she said. “It happens once every three years, and it happened on the day we signed.”