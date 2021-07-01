By ERIC POOLE
The (Sharon) Herald
There was a time — not all that long ago, considering the long sweep of U.S. history — that Ryan Santillo couldn’t have imagined the life he has today.
Because most states had laws that specifically prohibited the life he has today.
When Ryan, then Ryan Kramer, was 10 or 11 years old — the same age when most of the other boys in school began to feel attraction for girls — he realized he was gay. At the time, he thought that would specifically have excluded him from the kind of relationship that heterosexual couples took for granted.
“That was definitely a concern of mine,” he said.
That was a little more than 20 years ago. Today, Ryan, now 33, holds a white-collar professional job and lives in an attractive middle-class home on a tree-lined street in Sharpsville with his husband, Augie Santillo.
Augie Santillo said his marriage, with the notable exception that it was illegal in most of the United States just a few years ago, is typical.
And that — that mundane normalcy of the Santillos lives — is, in a way, what Pride Month, which ends today, represents, he said. Augie and Ryan have not attended a Pride event like the ones earlier this month in Pittsburgh or Sunday in Erie.
But they still appreciate what Pride Month represents.
“Just for visibility, it’s important,” Augie Santillo said. “For younger people especially, it says that it gets better.”
Ryan said he agreed that Pride Month, and the visibility that goes along with it, resonates powerfully with young LGBTQ teens like the boy he once was, the boy who despaired of ever having a legally sanctioned relationship with the man he loves — of the life he has today.
“In addition to just boosting visibility, Pride Month also honors all the people who came before us and fought for LGBTQ rights, the ones who helped get us to where we are today,” he said.
The trailblazer
David Moore is one of those “people who came before.” Moore, a retired educator and founder of the Pennsylvania Equality Project, kept his homosexuality secret for decades, being married to a woman and having children. Now, he works to ensure that people like the Santillos — and his own son, a “happily married” gay man — don’t have to.
In retrospect, Moore, who came out of the closet during his final year teaching at Conneaut School District in Crawford County, said some of his students might have figured out his sexuality even while he kept it a secret to preserve his career in a rural public school district. He taught a German history class that focused on Nazi oppression against homosexual citizens, which was partly a backlash against an open gay culture in cities like Berlin.
Finally, though, while battling the cancer that was a factor in forcing his retirement, Moore decided to live openly.
“In my last year, I took the attitude of, ‘I’m retiring,” he said. “They can’t do anything to me.”
The Pennsylvania Equality Project’s evolution is itself an illustration of the progress made in the LGBTQ community. Moore helped create the Meadville-based organization in 2011 as Marriage Equality for Pennsylvania. At the time, Pennsylvania and most other states did not recognize same-sex marriage — minimum legal recognition for romantic relationships — so that was the group’s main focus.
In 2014, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the state’s ban on same-sex marriage violated the state and United States constitutions. In 2015, six years ago this month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, in Obergefell v. Hodges, that all state same-sex marriage bans are unconstitutional.
With the initial mission accomplished, the organization rebranded as the Pennsylvania Equality Project, to protect the rights and visibility of LGBTQ residents of a state where, Moore said, it is legal to deny housing and employment to people based on their sexuality or gender identity.
Legislation, called the Pennsylvania Fairness Act, would repair that inequity, Moore said. Democrats — starting with former state Rep. and State Sen. Daylin Leach more than 15 years ago — have regularly introduced the legislation. Moore said the Fairness Act has steadily gained support each time it is introduced, and Gov. Tom Wolf has vowed to sign it if it ever reaches his desk.
State Rep. Dan Frankel, of Allegheny County, and state Rep. Brian Sims, one of the first openly gay state legislators in the United States and candidate for lieutenant governor in 2022, are the Fairness Act’s current lead backers.
“Each time the bill is reintroduced, it seems that more and more members of the General Assembly sign on as co-sponsors,” Moore said of the state legislature, both houses of which are controlled by Republicans. ‘“But the leadership refuses to bring it up for a vote.”
Moore said he is seeing more social and legal acceptance for LGBTQ people. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court — which includes six justices nominated by Republican presidents — voted Monday not to hear a case in which a transgender boy sued his Virginia high school when it forced him to use a unisex restroom in the school nurse’s office instead of the boys’ restrooms.
When the court declined to hear the case, it allowed a lower court ruling in favor of the transgender man, now an adult, to stand.
But Moore said that progress has evoked what he called a “palpable backlash.” In two separate cases, elected officials objected to displays of LGBTQ literature in libraries — one in a public facility, one school — referring to the inclusion as “indoctrination.”
“That sends the absolutely wrong message to children, that they or children like them are targets,” Moore said. “That’s telling me, and them as well, that being an LGBTQ person and a student are incompatible.”
And countering that message can literally save lives.
Moore points to research that indicates LGBTQ teens are six times more likely to take their own lives when they face hostility from their friends and family over their sexuality. That figure rises to eight times more likely for transgender youth.
Isolation and rejection also increase the chance of drug use and homelessness for LGBTQ people, and into a need for service agencies that refuse to serve — or aren’t equipped to serve — them.
But the reverse, he said, is also true. Acceptance means a greater possibility of positive outcomes.
Today, young LGBTQ people are encountering acceptance, particularly among their peers. Moore said he witnessed that during his teaching career, when he sponsored a Gay-Straight Alliance at Conneaut, and also through his daughter, now in junior high school.
“She sees more openly gay kids than I would have seen in high school back in the 1980s,” he said.
The allies
The next generation — teenagers in high school — tend to be more welcoming toward LGBTQ peers, said Molly Carter, a sexual wellness writer and blogger who lives in Sugar Grove Township. Consequently, more LGBTQ teens are comfortable with openly living their identity, at least with their supportive peers.
Carter’s daughters — Lia, 14, and Miley, 13 — are two of those supportive peers. Carter and her husband, Marc, also have a 10-year-old son, John. Their children attend Greenville Area schools.
“My kids have friends that are LGBTQ,” Molly Carter said. “It’s easier than it was 25-30 years ago but there are still challenges.”
She said her daughters have lost friendships over their their support for LGBTQ friends.
“There’s also kids who sit in the classrooms who will say that the Bible says, if we’re gay, we’re going to hell,” Carter said.
Carter said she has taken her daughters to Pride events and marches in past years, both to foster their support for people in marginalized communities but also as age-appropriate sex education.
As a sex educator herself, Carter said comprehensive instruction, including acceptance of LGBTQ people, is important for teens. And she’s tried to be an example in her own family.
“We teach them to be accepting, and be kind. Love is love, all relationships are OK as long as they’re consensual,” she said. “As questions came up, we just addressed them as they arose.”
Carter operates the web site, yourbestsexualself.com and writes about sexuality and other subjects on a freelance basis. She supports her daughters’ acceptance of LGBTQ classmates.
That support is necessary because Pride celebrations, while less controversial than they once were, still face pushback.
Even with the progress that Carter is seeing in the lives of her children and her friends, she said Pride is important because of the battles still to be fought.
“There’s still bigotry out there and if we pretend it’s not just because there are rainbow flags all over the place, we’re missing the point,” she said.
This month, pro football player Carl Nassib, an All-American at Penn State who has played five seasons in the NFL, announced that he is gay. Nassib attracted widespread media attention as the first active NFL player to openly acknowledge his homosexuality.
Former defensive lineman Michael Sam came out of the closet near the end of his college career in 2014. He went to training camp that year with the St. Louis Rams and Dallas Cowboys, but was released before playing a regular-season game for either team. Running back David Kopay, who played from 1964 to 1972 for five teams, revealed his sexuality after his career ended.
Carter said she appreciates that Nassib’s statement gives young LGBTQ people a signal of general acceptance for themselves, but she’s hopeful for a day when an announcement like Nassib’s would be considered routine.
“When is coming out as gay not going to be a big deal,” she said. “That fact that is a big deal shows that we’re not where we need to be. It’s important that we support these kids because they already are struggling.”
A mundane marriage
For the Santillos in Sharpsville, being gay is not “a big deal.”
They met in 2017 on a dating app. Augie Santillo said they realized pretty quickly that they were meant to be together.
“I think from the beginning, we had a lot of common ground,” he said.
They got engaged in October of 2019, with plans to marry about a year later. But the COVID-19 pandemic and an tragic medical test intervened.
Ryan’s mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer, so they bumped up the ceremony to May in the back yard of Ryan’s childhood home in Beaver County. Because of pandemic restrictions, only a handful of people could attend the ceremony.
“It wasn’t what we had planned,” he said. “But she was able to be a part of it.”
His mother has since died.
With pandemic restriction eased, the Santillos have planned a larger picnic-style celebration this summer.
Ryan and Augie said their parents were supportive of their sexuality and of their children’s partners.
“It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done in my life,” Ryan said. “They said, ‘You’re our son and we’ll love you no matter what.”
They decided to take the Santillo name after they agreed Augie’s first name didn’t mesh well with Ryan’s last name.
Augie, a New Castle native who turns 30 later this year, works at JFS Wealth Advisors in Hermitage as a compliance manager ensuring that the company follows U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations. Ryan is a paralegal in the Neshannock Township office of attorney Dallas Hartman.
After work, they enjoy activities and hobbies — Ryan plays video games and reads, mostly in the fantasy genre, while Augie likes to walk and hike, including excursions to the trails nearby at Buhl Park in Hermitage.
The Santillos are a typical married couple, Augie said, and their life together — unlikely as it once seemed — is typical, even mundane.
“It’s going to work, keeping up the house, paying the bills, doing what other married couples do,” he said.
