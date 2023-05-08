Apostle David M. Young Sr. of Prevailing Word World Outreach Center will receive the 2023 Jack & Nancy Flannery Y Salute Award.
Young will be honored on Sept. 28 at The Villa Banquet Center for his dedication in helping to develop spiritual leaders and role models throughout Lawrence County and for his support and service to the community.
The 2023 Y Salute is open to the public and will start with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 6.
The presenting sponsor is Preston Auto Group. Additional event sponsorship opportunities are available for major and lead sponsors.
A table of 10 is $700 and individual tickets are $75 each. They may be purchased by contacting Nancy Aiken, executive assistant at the Lawrence County YMCA, at (724) 658-4766, ext. 217.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Y’s annual campaign, which provides life-changing programs and memberships to more than 1,000 youth, adults, older adults and families every year.
Jack & Nancy Flannery exemplified servant leadership, commitment to our community, and the YMCA’s core values. For those reasons and more, the Y honors their legacies with an annual award. This award is presented to a person who embodies the spirit of the YMCA’s core values, which are defined as “Honesty; be truthful in what you say and do. Respect; follow the Golden Rule. Responsibility; be accountable for your promises and actions. Caring; show a sincere concern for others.”
“The YMCA is pleased to honor Apostle David for his strong character and uncompromising commitment to the Christian values that are, in fact, the core values of the YMCA,” said Maria McKee, chief executive officer of the Lawrence County YMCA.
