Prestons support effort to provide food to the needy

Pennsylvania car dealerships were among the businesses forced to close when Gov. Tom Wolf issued a mandate allowing only “life-sustaining” companies to remain open.
Still, as far as Bobby Preston and his family were concerned, that was no reason to sit tight until sales resumed.
Instead, the president and owner of Preston Auto Group reported Monday to the Ben Franklin Early Learning Center to present a $50,000 donation to the Temporary Emergency Assistance through Meals program run by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and its Allied Coordinated Transportation Services, or ACTS.
The money, Preston said, was donated from his parents’ foundation, the Robert and Joanne Preston Family Foundation, on behalf of the Preston Auto Group.
“We wanted to be able to help when the need is the greatest, and there is no better time and bigger need than right now,” Preston said. “There are so many needs in the city already and with the coronavirus added to that, we just felt compelled to give.
“I’m sure there are even many more needs now than there were before with a susceptible population, elderly, disabled people, being harder to get food and get out, so there are more needs that need to be met there. Then with children not being in school, a lot of the main meals they get are in school, so they don’t have that as an option.
“I know there are some great programs in place but it’s still hard for kids to get food, and that’s what’s great about this program, the food is going to them.”
Tracy Cherry, director of Workforce Development Programs at LCCAP, expressed the agency’s appreciation of Preston’s donation, as well as those of others who also have provided key funding for the program that delivers a week’s worth of meals to the elderly and disabled.
These include the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, the state Department of Community and Economic Development and Lawrence County Head Start.
That’s in addition to myriad food and other goods donated by churches, businesses and private citizens.
“LCCAP will continue to seek funding for sustainability,” Cherry said, “if it becomes necessary to continue operations for an extended period of time.”
“This is what Community Action does,” noted Michelle Scott, food service manager at the Early Learning Center. “We see a need, then we look for the funding to be able to meet that need.”
