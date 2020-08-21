HARRISBURG — Parents and students rallied outside the state Capitol on Thursday to ratchet up the pressure on state officials to allow fall sports ahead of a scheduled Friday vote by the board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association on whether to allow sports to resume.
York Catholic senior Ashlynn O’Neill, speaking at the rally, said that she doesn’t think local and state officials appreciate the stress and anxiety they are creating for high school students who’ve experienced so much disruption already and see a return to high school athletics as a crucial step back toward normalcy.
O’Neill said she was disappointed to lose the lacrosse season when school was closed in the spring and she is eagerly looking forward to participating in cheerleading and field hockey this fall.
“The toll this is taking on us kids is great,” she said. “This was supposed to be our year.”
The rally came just after the House education committee passed two bills concerning the controversy over whether to allow fall sports, which was ignited a little more than two weeks ago, when Gov. Tom Wolf abruptly announced he was “strongly recommending” that school sports be put off until January. The PIAA put scholastic sports on a two-week pause in the wake of the governor’s announcement.
The bills, House Bill 2787 and House Bill 2788, would allow students to take an extra year of school if their school districts goes online or cancels sports and specify that local schools get to make the decision about whether to offer sports.
The rally outside the Capitol on Thursday was intended to encourage the PIAA to allow local schools to offer sports, despite the governor’s recommendation, said state Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland County.
Reese was the author of HB 2787, which specifies that decisions about whether to offer sports should be left to each local school district.
While the governor has repeatedly said he is leaving the decision up to those local school districts, Reese said the legislation is necessary in the event that Wolf would seek to replace the recommendation with a mandate.
Reese pointed to the governor’s move to order restaurants to shift to 25 percent occupancy after his administration had earlier released guidance allowing restaurants to serve 50 percent of their normal capacity.
“They need consistency,” he said.
School officials have also expressed concern about whether they’d be creating a greater risk for lawsuits if they act in defiance of the governor’s recommendation. Reese said he thinks that the legislation should provide some sense of security for schools since it spells out that they can offer sports as long as they follow their own health and safety plans.
Reese’s legislation was approved by the Education committee on a 17-8 largely party-line vote with two Democrats — Rep. Dan Miler, D-Allegheny County and Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Luzerne County — breaking ranks to support it.
The education committee also approved legislation authored by state Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford County, that would allow parents to opt to have their child get an extra year of school if the local school district offers remote-learning or cancels sports and other extracurricular activities.
Topper said that there are concerns that as schools struggle to adjust to mitigate coronavirus outbreaks, “this could be a lost year” for students.
Topper’s bill was amended to reflect that special education students, who normally can remain in school until the age of 21, will also have the opportunity to get another year of school, up to the age of 22.
That legislation passed out of committee by a 18-7 vote, with four Democrats breaking ranks to support the bill.
State Rep. Jeremy Roebuck, D-Philadelphia, was one of those who opposed the bill.
He said that he didn’t support it because he thought it was mostly aimed at providing student-athletes with an extra year of school.
“I don’t think we should be adding years for athletes,” he said.
The state House is scheduled to return on Sept 1. Legislative leaders plan to discuss with rank-and-file members then whether to move the Reese and Topper bills, said Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County.
“Ensuring fall sports continue and that children have the opportunities they need to be successful are concepts that enjoy wide-ranging support within the House Republican caucus,” he said.
