The Lawrence County Historical Society will present Robert Stakeley, archivist and educational programs coordinator at Heinz History Center, speaking on preservation of photographs at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Annex at the Society.
Stakeley is the History Center affiliates program coordinator at the Heinz History Center, where he provides various levels of instruction and guidance for audiences. He oversees the affiliates program, which assists more than 400 historically minded organizations, including the Lawrence County Historical Society, museums, libraries, preservationist groups, community councils, churches and theaters in achieving their goals.
Previously, he served as the docent program coordinator at the History Center, which involved providing training for the more than 75 History Center teachers and tour guides. He is a former librarian, archivist and educator who has extensive experience in collecting, preserving and providing access to collections.
Participants are welcome to bring in photos and slides that they want to know how to preserve.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Society at (724) 658-4022.
