New Castle non-profit Lawrence County Partners for Preservation is partnering with Lawrence County-based auctioneer Duck Soup Auctions, to host an online fundraising auction in October.
Proceeds from the auction will go toward the LCPP’s efforts to renovate and restore its historic architectural library and resource center in the city's North Hill Historic District.
The LCPP will accept new and used items in good condition for the auction from Oct. 1 to Oct. 16. The items can be dropped off at 111 E. Lincoln Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.
To set up a specific drop-off appointment time, or to have a pickup of larger items, such as appliances, furniture, building materials, architectural salvage, and running motor vehicles, call (724) 510-7147.
A complete list of acceptable and non-acceptable items can be found at lcppreserve.org.
The online auction will be open for bids on Oct. 18 at ducksoupauctions.com, residents can see the items in-person from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at 111 E. Lincoln Ave., and the closing for the auction will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 on their website.
