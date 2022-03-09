New Castle’s downtown in 2026 could feature vibrant nightlife, entertainment and a place for families to make memories.
That’s part of the vision that was presented Tuesday evening in council chambers by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation team. The plan, which focuses on the East Washington Street downtown area, came about because the city applied for federal Housing and Urban Development funds.
“Tonight is not a presentation to share another city plan,” said Angie Urban, executive director of New Visions for Lawrence County. “It’s not another city plan. Rather, this is the implementation of a piece of the hometown blueprint plan that already exists.”
The presentation showed projects that can be done in the short term of the next 12 months, projects over three years and longer-term ones of five years.
LISC strategic advisor Christopher Gorgen noted that as the pandemic slows, cities and municipalities are moving from COVID-19 “response to recovery to reimagination.” He said the full slate of projects, with a price tag just shy of $4 million, isn’t likely to all be completed but with some investment and sequencing a feasible plan by the city can come to fruition.
Short-term projects include small things like improving the lighting and walkability of the Apple Way alley between East Washington Street and the downtown parking garage. A long-term project includes revamping the former Rite Aid building at 113 E. Washington St. with food and drink options and splash pads and an ice rink at the adjacent Zambelli Park.
“It’s clear a lot of people have taken a tremendous amount of pride in New Castle,” Gorgen said. “It’s also clear those assets need to be fully harnessed and leveraged and you need to think about where there can be some strategic investments made now to be able to fully take advantage of this fully unique asset plan.”
Urban and Gorgen were two of the speakers, which also included New Castle real estate businessowner Stuart Day, Divine Butterfly Supply owner Yadira Dickens, Jeff Feola — whose recent work includes organizing the holiday market and Light-Up Night parade with New Visions — and Katie Seminara-DeToro, the chief marketing officer for Pizza Joe’s and Classi-Co Foods.
“Opportunities are windows of time that don’t stay open forever,” Day said. “We need action and we need will to capitalize on the moment of time we have today.”
Feola spoke of the mantra that “there isn’t anything to do” and hopes for a downtown influenced by entertainment and programming. He pointed to the December holiday market in the former Towne Mall as proof that old space can be repurposed with a little effort.
Dickens, whose business is located downtown, said there needs to be a point person for small-business owners in the city for information on grants and programs. Seminara-DeToro, who lives in Youngstown, spoke of that city’s rebirth through walkability, neighborhood revitalization and entertainment and nightlife.
