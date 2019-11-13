Thirteen construction trades students began their work Sunday and Monday laying the footer for this year's holiday ice rink.
T.J. Kelly, who is a construction trades teacher at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, and Vadim Slivehenko, owner of All-Year Sports Galaxy of West Virginia, are overseeing the construction of a giant sandbox that conceivably could require at least 150 tons of sand to create the base for the platform where skaters will spend the holiday season on real ice.
The rink will officially open Nov. 23, the same day the city lights its Christmas tree and decorations, and the Hometown Holly Days parade proceeds through downtown to officially open the holiday season.
The rink will be open for six weeks — two weeks longer than it was last year.
Located at the corner of North and Mill streets, the skating arena promises an abundance of Christmas trees, holiday lights, food concessions, Christmas concerts and yuletide joy, according to its lead organizer, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
He explained the extended season this year is in response to the demand from the public, after the rink attracted more than 2,000 skaters last year. Plus, three days were canceled last year because of heavy rain, he said, which cut the season short.
"Each year, we learn from the previous year, and we've continued to make improvements," Lamancusa said.
This year's rink will measure 40 by 80 feet, the same size as last year. But according to Lamancusa, there will be a more accoutrements to go with this year's downtown holiday blitz. For example, a 20x30-foot tent on loan from the Hoyt Center, with heating, will contain tables and chairs and provide shelter for people to escape the cold and enjoy a cup of hot coffee or cocoa, and food vendors will be around to satisfy people's appetites.
A fire pit will provide comfort during bitter cold days, and a backdrop of decorated Christmas trees "will make it look like you're skating in the woods," he said.
The hours of the rink's operation have been extended so it can be open longer hours, Lamancusa said.
The rink will be open Nov. 23, 24, 29 and 30, and Dec. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12-15, 19-22 and 26-29. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Hours will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Friday nights will have extended team skates, also, Lamancusa said.
Children younger than 15 can skate for free, and all others will pay a daily admission of $5 per person, which includes skate rental. All-Year Sports Galaxy will provide the skates.
There will be something for everyone at the rink, not just skaters, Lamancusa guarantees. Horse and wagon rides will be offered downtown on Dec. 20, 21 and 22.
The Lawrence County Youth Ministry is hosting an ugly sweater skating night on Dec. 8.
Santa Claus will make visits, and there will be several youth hockey games and disc jockeys will be playing music.
Various local high school and church choirs are expected to sing, the schedule of those to be announced, he said.
"It's good for families, the community and everyone," Sliveheneko said Monday while watching the crew work. "Skating never dies."
This marks the third year for the rink, which has been made possible by Lamancusa, New Visions director Angie Urban, and a host of community volunteers, including the New Castle Police Department. They have been busy all year raising donations for the rink, to help raise the holiday spirits of anyone who ventures downtown during the season.
The city of New Castle has promised to provide the cost of the electrical service to the attraction, Lamancusa said.
Some of the bigger partners for the venture are PNC Bank, the Ellwood Group and the Hoyt Foundation, plus there are a slew of smaller donors who will be recognized in advertisements.
"We have so many different donors," Lamancusa said.
Jeff Morell, an officer for the district attorney's office, drove a Bobcat that poured sand into the framework and leveled it. Also working on the project are volunteers from the carpenters' union, Lamancusa said.
Slivehenko said about 120 tons of sand were leftover from last year at the rink site and he has ordered 40 additional tons. He explained the next step in building the rink will be to add piping and a unit chiller, then truck in water to fill it and freeze it.
His company builds about 180 temporary ice rinks a year throughout the United States, plus it is building three new permanent ones in different locations.
"We've had community-wide support this year from government entities, private companies and individual citizens," Lamancusa said of the ice rink efforts, adding that volunteers have come forth from everywhere to help with decorating the trees, preparations and manning the rink during operating hours.
"We're all excited to do this," he said, adding, "when it's all up, it's nice."
He emphasized that the entire cost is borne by donations.
Anyone who wants to donate to the ice rink and its continued reappearance in future years is encouraged to do so by making checks payable to New Visions, and mailing them to the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office at the Lawrence County Government Center, 430 Court St., New Castle, Pa. 16101.
