The New Castle Area School District is taking precautions against people contracting COVID-19 and preparing for when schools will have to shut down.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf is telling all schools in Pennsylvania to close for 10 business days.
About 20 district administrators, school board members and local health officials gathered for a teleconference Friday morning, presented by the Department of Education, the Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
They all emphasized “social distancing” to prevent the spread of the virus, communication among agencies, and education of how to personally prevent the illness from spreading.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said she and the superintendents had talked Friday afternoon before the governor’s edict.
DeBlasio said the New Castle Area School District already had canceled all sporting events and other extracurricular activities for the coming week.She noted that The Rack also is closed.
She and Jeremy Bergman, district food service director, reported at the meeting that they have been planning how they will get food out to children in the district, should the schools have to close. Bergman reported that five locations would be set up to distribute the food — at Lockley Early Learning Center, the New Castle High School, and the housing projects at Harbor Heights, Westview Terrace and Big Run.
DeBlasio said Friday afternoon that those details are still being worked out, and more information will be available next week.
She reported that teachers are making packets of school work for the students, so they can work at home. The parents will be able to pick up the folders, or they can be given to students from the food distribution sites. More details about those plans also will be provided later, she said.
The districts were still in a state of flux Friday morning about the potential for closing, but Wolf’s message in the afternoon made it clear.
Barb Snyder of First Student, the district’s bus contracting company, had reported that the buses are being wiped down every night with Lysol, and disinfectant wipes are kept on the bus to wipe down the seats and handles on the buses.
“The monitors go through them like you can’t believe,” she said, adding that no parents have questioned the process at all.
“We’re going through packages of wipes like crazy,” she said.
District business manager Joseph Ambrosini said the district custodians have been using disinfectant to wipe off the desks, doors and hallways. With the schools being closed Friday and Monday for inservice, they were going to be doing “deep cleaning,” he said.
The district also has installed a lot more disinfectant dispensers in the schools, he added.
“Disinfecting is a huge deal,” city fire chief Mike Kobbe told the group. “Hand washing is key to trying to contain the spread. Anything we can do at this point is to try to mitigate it by prevention. The best thing you can do is educate people. It’s only a matter of time before it shows up here.”
