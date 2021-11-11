New Castle is getting ready for the annual Hometown Holiday Parade, which takes place Nov. 20, along with a pop-up festival and tree-lighting ceremony.
In order to make sure that the downtown looks its best for those events, New Visions is looking for volunteers to help with a clean-up effort. That is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to meet in the Washington Center parking lot off East Street.
The clean-up will take place, rain or shine. Gloves, bags and other tools will be provided, and participants will be treated to a free lunch at the conclusion of the clean-up.
Partnering with New Visions are Tri-County CleanWays, the City of New Castle, Lawrence County District Attorney, May Emma Hoyt Foundation, Holistic Industries, and Lawrence-Mercer Recycling-Solid Waste Department.
