For Hailey Hughes, it’s a tradition.
Not to mention a mission.
Hughes, her brother, Johnny, and grandmother Shirley Mazzocca were among the approximately 30 people who turned out for Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual Good Friday Community Prayer Walk. With the cross being carried in front of them, participants circle through the downtown, stopping to pray for various institutions and businesses, and the people who populate them.
Hughes said the family has been part of the walk since 2018.
“I think it’s just a Good Friday tradition, just to come out and be with other members of the community and to remember what Jesus did for us before Easter Sunday,” she said.
Hughes read from Chapter 5 of the Gospel of Matthew, and prayed for media and communication outlets in general, and the New Castle News in particular.
“The verse that I read said to be the light of Jesus, the light of Christ,” Hughes said, “and I think that that’s what we did out here today, walking through town and carrying the cross. It’s bringing God’s light to the City of New Castle.”
The Rev. Erin Betz Shank, pastor of Trinity Episcopal, noted
That Good Friday is a day to celebrate and recognize Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross.
“What that means for us is that our life is to change, and that we embody God’s love in a different way,” she said. “The Community Prayer Walk is an embodiment of our prayers and our love for the community, and the people who live and work here, and how we can make a difference in the name of our faith.
“We often think that we can’t do anything or believe that what we say doesn’t matter. I think it means more than ever to gather like we have today to walk together, to pray and to listen to our community and the needs of those who are here and how we can help and make it a better place.”
The walk lasted about an hour. Stops and topics of prayer at each were;
•The New Castle Public Library – Education and all places of learning
•The New Castle police station – All you uphold the law
•Riverwalk Park – Community gathering places; the Lawrence County courthouse and all who work there; the Lawrence County jail for both inmates and those who care for them; the City Rescue Mission and those who are homeless, hungry, helpless or otherwise in need
•Intersection of Grove and South Jefferson streets – for the New Castle Fire Department and all first responders
•Kennedy Square – For prosperity and economic development in the city; media and communication outlets; the Lawrence County YMCA
•North Jefferson Street – For all those who live downtown and their staff support; for families at McGonigle and other funeral homes
•New Castle Municipal Building – For all city and county government officials and offices
•The United Way of Lawrence County – For all nonprofits that work on behalf of those in need
•Trinity Episcopal – For all places of worship.
