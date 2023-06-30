Hundreds of Facebook followers and community members have been sending up prayers this week for baby Iris Alfera, who died Thursday after she was taken unresponsive to a Pittsburgh hospital last weekend with a fatal brain injury.
Grieving friends and relatives of the Alfera family are planning a public candlelight prayer vigil and balloon release for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle, rain or shine, in observance of the tragedy that has rocked the New Castle community and left the baby’s mother and her family devastated.
Church representatives from various denominations will be asked to pray at the gathering.
A flier advertising the vigil said the observance is a time for the community to gather, show love and pray for the toddler’s family.
According to New Castle police chief Bobby Salem, an investigation into the exact cause of Iris’ injury and death was launched last weekend, and an autopsy was to be performed Friday, directed by the Allegheny County coroner’s office.
“We immediately opened a criminal investigation into it,” Salem said of when the police received the call Sunday.
He said the police were called to UPMC Jameson Hospital that day regarding a baby who was unresponsive. The tot was taken from there by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh because helicopters reportedly were not available that day.
The baby’s family has published on Facebook the child suffered a brain bleed.
The cause is yet to be determined, Salem said.
“We’re awaiting hospital records and autopsy findings to determine what actually caused the toddler’s injury and death.”
“We have been in contact with the hospital throughout the week,” he said.
Iris was born Dec. 2, 2021. Family members on Friday posted this message on Facebook:
“From the moment of her birth, Iris’ smile radiated with the brilliance of a thousand sunsets, and her eyes sparkled with the wonder of a million stars. Iris brought joy and laughter to her mother, Emily; grandparents, Frank ‘Pappy’ and Candise ‘GaGa’ Joseph Alfera; and great grandmother, Rita ‘Caca’ Joseph.
“Rita often referred to Iris as her Angel on Earth, as she held her darling great-granddaughter, with the knowledge that Iris was a pure and beautiful gift from God. Iris was deeply loved by all her aunts, uncles, and cousins who had the privilege of sharing in her life and the delight Iris gave to her family.
“The prayers, support and love of the entire community have sustained our family, as we attempt to navigate through this horrific tragedy. We ask for everyone’s continued prayers and support, and we ask that Iris’ remembrance only reflect the love and hope that defined Iris’ brief, yet beautiful life. It is through our faith and prayers that our beloved baby’s memory will be made forever eternal.”
