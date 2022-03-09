A community prayer vigil for world peace is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Riverwalk Park.
Local clergy and other community leaders will offer prayers and meditations. The public is invited to come together and stand in solidarity for the people of Ukraine.
“With the weight of the atrocities happening in the world, especially to the people of Ukraine, we feel it is important for our community to come together and stand in solidarity as people who are about peace and non-violence," said the Rev. Erin Betz Shank, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church.
"We welcome everyone to join us.”
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St.,
For more information call Betz Shank at (724) 654-8761 or email office@trinitynewcastle.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.