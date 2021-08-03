MIDDLETOWN — Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced the Powerball will add a third drawing each week.
In addition to the drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the multi-state game will offer drawings on Mondays. This change to three drawings per week will go into effect for the Aug. 23.
“This change will help us give our players exactly what they’ve told us they want — larger, faster-growing jackpots,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “We’re also reminding our players that every ticket sold helps us generate money for the senior programs that older Pennsylvanians rely upon each and every day.”
Another Powerball change starting with the Aug. 23 drawing is that Pennsylvania players will also be able to add Double-Play to their purchase. Double Play is a new optional feature that, for an additional $1 per play, will give players another chance to win with their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.
