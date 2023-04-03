Hotels busy from weekend storms Hotels in Lawrence County were busy this weekend after Saturday’s storms and high winds.

One second can make all of the difference in the world, and it meant life or death to a Union Township man whose car was struck by a fallen hardwood tree Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors said Kenny Braho, who lives off Harbor-Edinburg Road in Mahoning Township, was leaving his driveway when the mammoth tree toppled over, smashing his windshield and landing on the hood of his car and bringing down power lines. He suffered a minor injury, reportedly. Had it been a second later, he might not be around.

Attempts to contact him Monday were unsuccessful.

Braho’s incident was only one of many reports of trees falling throughout Lawrence and Mercer counties on Saturday when a storm pummeled the area with high winds and lightning, downing power lines and damaging yards and homes and blocking local roads.

Monday in Union Township, township road workers were sawing up a giant pine tree that had fallen across South Round Street at Moore Avenue, and they were using a forklift to remove the giant logs from the road and load them into a dump truck.

The tree was one of nine pines and other trees that fell in the yard of Earl B. Hammond Jr. of 500 Moore Ave., whose house sits on the corner of Round Street. The trees completely blocked the house, and on the east side, the one that fell across the road struck the house at 478 Moore Ave., damaging the roof and eaves.

Attempts to reach Hammond on Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Another tree downed power lines on South Lee Avenue, where Penn Power workers were surveying the situation Monday afternoon. The road was closed off with rubber cones.

Penn Power workers in the area said the wires there were still live.

The workers said crews had been summoned from Ohio and other states to travel to Greensburg and work their way north to Lawrence and Mercer counties to assess the storm damage and repair power outages everywhere.

Nearly 2,000 First Energy customers continued their struggles without electrical power Monday morning and afternoon in Lawrence County, with the western part of the county having borne the worst of it.

Meanwhile, utility company workers diligently strived to get the power back on for many more customers whose electricity was lost around 1 p.m. Saturday. Initially, more than 15,000 homes and businesses in Lawrence County had lost power. Penn Power crews worked tirelessly over the weekend to restore service, but about 1,000 customers locally remained without electricity Monday.

Significant numbers of those outages remained Monday in Mahoning, North Beaver, Neshannock, Union, Wayne and Wilmington townships, the City of New Castle and New Beaver Borough. Power restoration was continuing throughout the day, and according to First Energy’s schedule for repairs, some were expected to be restored by Monday night or by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

