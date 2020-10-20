Eleven men who died in three separate accidents at a former Mt. Jackson area explosives manufacturer will receive formal remembrance Saturday.
A historical marker with each man's name will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Saturday on the site of the Mt. Jackson Museum, a project in the works behind the North Beaver Township Municipal Building and ballfields on Ross Drive.
The plaque has been a five-year labor of love for Rich Schenker, whose father was one of five men killed in the July 6, 1964, blasts at American Cyanamid, which was located on Route 551 between Mt. Jackson and Edinburg.
"We’re going to dedicate the monument to the guys who died out there," said Schenker, who also had worked at the plant.
The marker will be mounted on a pole in the middle of a cul-de-sac at the end of Ross Drive, where a replica of a defunct Mt. Jackson gas station is nearing completion, and a disassembled 19th century barn is to be rebuilt to house a museum/banquet hall.
American Cyanamid — more commonly known locally as “the powder plant” — operated from 1907 until 1972. Although it survived two deadly blasts in the 1940s, the explosions in which Schenker’s father and four others died, and which were felt at distant locations around the county, sealed the plant’s fate.
The explosions happened along “the jelly line,” where gelatin dynamite was manufactured. In addition to the loss of life, five buildings were leveled and a small locomotive used on the plant grounds was destroyed.
The crippled plant never fully rebounded, laying off most of its employees by the end of 1969 and shutting down for good in 1972.
Schenker had hoped to erect the plaque at the former plant site, part of which is now home to the gas-powered Hickory Run Power Plant. However, the owner of the remaining land declined to give permission.
The American Cyanamid workers who lost their lives were: Lee Waddell, Elmer Kliduff and Harold Duncan, Nov. 12, 1940; Merle Craven, Robert Downing and Jack Cameron, June 2, 1947; and Eugene Rudesill, Gerald Wingard, Donald Schenker, Wilbur Robinson and Clarance Claypool, July 6, 1964.
Once the plaque is up and dedicated, Schenker will move on to creating a similar remembrance for the Burton Powder Works, a predecessor and eventual parent company of American Cyanamid that built a plant in the the Quakertown area of Mahoning Township in 1904.
That plant also experienced devastating explosions, in 1905, 1907, 1908 and 1912. A total of eight men lost their lives.
"I've got all the guys' names for that," Schenker said. "But one thing at a time. It's taken five years to get this done."
