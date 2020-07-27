Volant was filled with fantastic beasts and wizards on Saturday.
No, it wasn’t for one of the borough’s Halloween events. Rather, Potter Fest took to the streets as the shops went along with the theme for the fourth annual event.
Beginning in 2017 as the “festival that shall not be named,” the two-day Harry Potter-influenced festival let visitors to the area dress up in costume, visit the themed shops and purchase food inspired by the Potter world.
That included Harry Potter (Max Hemmis) himself along with friend Hermione Granger (Lydia Ubry) posing for photos on the Oak Creek Creations porch and speaking with visitors.
Bethany Jesse from Sandy Lake said she planned on coming last year, but had other things pop up in her schedule.
“(It was) definitely over my expectations,” she said while eating a chocolate frog treat. “It was way better than I thought it was going to be.”
Jesse was visiting with Kyle Carothers, also of Sandy Lake. Both were in Harry Potter-inspired regalia.
Meanwhile, a group of three girls — Oliese and Alessendra Matteo and Courtney Knight — each wore wizard robes as they prepared to travel down the hill near the shops. The Matteos, from Pulaski Township, and Knight, from Girard, Ohio, tried to figure out which of the four houses each girl belonged to.
At the shops, customers could purchase Potter-themed items like butterbeer, wands, wizard-inspired items and other merchandise.
The next event to be held in Volant is the Aug. 8 “15 miles of Treasures” yard sale along Route 208.
