The emergence of Bernie Sanders as an early front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination for president has put the spotlight back on the politics of fracking.
Sanders isn’t alone in suggesting he’d outlaw fracking. Elizabeth Warren has said she supports a fracking ban, as well.
But Sanders has had more success in the early primaries and in January, he and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., introduced bills in Congress that would ban fracking nationally by 2025.
Fracking of natural gas wells in the Marcellus shale regions have helped make Pennsylvania the country’s second-biggest producer of natural gas. According to a December report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania’s natural gas production reached 6.2 trillion cubic feet in 2018, almost double that of 2013, and second only to Texas.
As a result, talk of a fracking ban is raising eyebrows even with Pennsylvania’s primary still two months away. “Moderate Democrats are concerned about whether Bernie Sanders can beat Trump,” said G. Terry Madonna, a political science professor at Franklin & Marshall College.
After the fracking ban bill was introduced earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-PA., wrote a letter urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not to move the bill.
“If this bill were enacted — and survived likely court challenges — it would eliminate thousands of jobs in my state and likely millions across the country,” Lamb wrote. “It would also remove from our energy grid the source of power that has been most responsible for reducing carbon emissions in our country.”
The impact on jobs in an industry that has flourished in rural areas of Pennsylvania that had been desperate for an economic boost loom large in the debate.
Dave Spiglemyer, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, the trade group representing the gas industry in Pennsylvania, pointed to U.S. Chamber of Commerce data that suggested a fracking ban would cost 600,000 jobs in the state.
“The impact would be enormous,” he said. “The building trades are at full-employment” because of the boost from fracking.
“We’re darn close to energy independence” due to oil and gas available through fracking technology, Spigelmyer said. “These folks running for president are incredibly disconnected,” he said.
Steve Hvozdovich, Pennsylvania campaign director for Clean Water Action, said that any move away from fracking will need to be accompanied by a strategy to provide “a just transition” for workers in natural-gas industry jobs into comparable jobs in clean energy.
Hvozdovich said that the concept of a fracking ban has gotten a lot of attention because it galvanizes and energizes voters.
The conversation about potential fracking bans illustrate that the country needs to tackle the issue of climate change more seriously, he said. The Trump Administration has not only refused to act on climate change, it’s weakened environmental regulations, he said.
“For us, the bigger picture is that this has been an administration that has been chronically bad for the environment,” Hvozdovich said.
Supporters of a fracking ban point to polling data showing that more Pennsylvanians support a ban than on oppose one.
Madonna’s Franklin & Marshall poll reported last month that 48 percent of Pennsylvanian registered voters surveyed said they’d support a ban on fracking while 39 percent opposed it.
Support diverged widely by party identification:
Among Democrats surveyed, 64 percent supported a fracking ban and 23 percent opposed the idea.
Among Republicans, 56 percent opposed a fracking ban and 30 percent said they’d support one.
Independent voters were split evenly on the idea, with 43 percent said they’d like a fracking ban and 43 percent saying they wouldn’t.
Support for a fracking ban was strongest in areas of the state where fracking isn’t taking place, the Franklin & Marshall poll found. By region, the only parts of the state where the majority of people expressed support for a fracking ban were in Philadelphia and the southeast, and Allegheny County.
Dozens of environmental groups, led by the environmental group Food and Water Watch, have backed the proposed fracking ban though.
”As we witness increasingly extreme impacts of the climate crisis, the federal government must act to stop the expansion of fossil fuels,” the groups wrote in a letter of support for the fracking ban. “For over 15 years, fracking has delayed a transition to renewable energy and contributed to dangerously accelerating levels of atmospheric methane.”
Lamb’s certainly not the only Democrat who’s been resistant.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has never called for a fracking ban in Pennsylvania, opting instead to repeatedly push to add a tax collected on gas drilling.
After Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said in October that he didn’t think western Pennsylvania needed additional petrochemical cracker plants, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria County, announced in December that he’d welcome ExxonMobil to move into Cambria County.
“I would not have invited ExxonMobil to scout Cambria County for a plant that would create thousands of jobs if I didn’t see a future for that industry,” he said.
“The presidential candidates need to start talking about jobs and the economy and how people outside the urban areas first in today’s economy,” Burns said.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, another Democrat, has also expressed concern about the push to make a fracking ban an issue in the presidential campaign.
Asked to comment for this article, a spokeswoman from Fetterman’s office pointed to an opinion article Fetterman authored in the Philadelphia Inquirer this week.
“I am drawing from honest belief when I say: Banning fracking in Pennsylvania right now is wholly unrealistic. The fracking debate exposes a dual truth in American politics: Republicans must get honest about climate. My party must get honest about energy and industry,” Fetterman said. “We need to consider the lost jobs and preserve the union way o life at all costs while moving to greener energy. We can’t all work at Google. We need to make sure we’re transiting into something, not just up and dropping a major provider of employment and affordable energy.”
