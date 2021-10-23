An American Legion service representative will be at Perry S. Gaston Post 343 in New Castle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The representative is available to assist all veterans; membership in the American Legion is not required, and no appointment is necessary.
The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St. For more information about the visit, call (724) 658-3990.
The post also will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 6. The meal is free to all veterans with ID. For others, the cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Also Nov. 6, the post will serve a free luncheon to all veterans and their spouses from noon to 1 p.m.
