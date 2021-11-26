American Legion Post 343 will hold its annual Christmas celebration at 7 p.m. Friday.
The program theme will be the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The public is welcome.
U.S. Marine Corps Major Eric Burkett will be the guest speaker. Burkett lost his legs when the MV-22B aircraft he was flying in Morocco in April 2012 crashed. He and his family live in Neshannock Township, in a smart home built for them by the Gary Sinise Foundation RISE Program.
Special music will be provided, and the Civil Air Patrol will present the colors. Boy Scout Troop 743 will assist with the dinner, which will be catered by the Hill House Restaurant.
The evening, which is sponsored by Central Heating and Plumbing, also will include door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.
The cost is $10 per person, and those wanting to attend must RSVP by Tuesday by calling (724) 658-3990.
Also upcoming, the post — located at 134 N. Jefferson St. — will host an American Legion representative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The representative is available to assist all veterans; membership in the American Legion is not required, and no appointment is necessary.
For more information about the visit, call (724) 658-3990.
