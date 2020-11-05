Veterans will be treated to a free, all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday at American Legion Post 343.
The breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at the post, which is located at the corner of North Jefferson and East Falls streets. It takes place on the first Saturday of every month.
All veterans are welcome.
The public also may eat. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.
