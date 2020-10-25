Neshannock Township junior and senior high school students will learn virtually from home this week after two students and a staff member all tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter posted to the district's website Saturday, superintendent Dr. Terence P. Meehan said the district was informed late Friday the non-teaching staff member tested positive. That person is in quarantine and hasn't been in the building since Tuesday.
The district also identified the two students who tested positive. One student hasn't been in the building since Oct. 14 and the other is a virtual learner who has not been in the building all school year. Both are in quarantine.
"The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains paramount, and out of an abundance of caution, all hybrid students in grades 7-12 will remain at home and receive virtual instruction, effective Monday, October 26 – Friday, October 30," Meehan wrote.
During this time, the junior-senior high building will be deep cleaned, sanitized and sterilized with the hope of reopening on Monday, Nov. 2. The elementary school is remaining open.
