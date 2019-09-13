Lawrence County municipalities have received nearly $17,000 from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Pennsylvania licensees pay liquor license fees ranging from $125 to $700, depending on the type of license and the population of the municipality in which the license is located, as part of the annual license renewal or validation process, as well as in conjunction with approval of certain new applications.
Twice a year, as required by law, the liquor control board returns a portion of liquor license fees paid by approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those liquor licenses. Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.
Overall, $16,850 was returned to Lawrence County, divided among the following:
New Castle, $6,450; Bessemer, $300; Ellport, $300; Ellwood City, $1,900; Enon Valley, $150; SNPJ, $150; Wampum, $150; Mahoning Township, $800; Neshannock Township, $2,100; Scott Township, $100; Shenango Township, $1,500; Slippery Rock Township, $200; Taylor Township, $200; Union Township, $2,100; and Wayne Township, $450.
