One overcame an abysmal start, the other a key injury.
Both were challenged by pandemic-related hurdles.
In the end, though, the Portersville Christian School boys and girls basketball teams — with 10 Lawrence County residents divided between their two rosters — each claimed a conference crown.
After finishing the regular season winless in league play, the boys ran the table in a three-game playoff to claim the Southwest Christian Athletic Conference title with a 57-47 win over Plants and Pillars.
The Portersville Christian girls, meanwhile, came away with their fourth straight undefeated league record and crown, finishing with a 51-18 championship game victory over Plants and Pillars, despite an early, season-ending injury to a top player.
Both Warriors squads advance to the National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament from March 11-13. That event is open to Christian and private schools from around the country. The Portersville girls are defending Division II champions.
BOYS TEAM
“It was stressful, not knowing at first if we’d even have a season because of all the COVID restrictions,” said fourth-year boys coach Matt Harbison, whose team is 9-7. “Everything was delayed until after New Year’s, and we didn’t start until Jan. 12.”
Harbison had two seniors graduate from his 2019-20 team, while another starter on that squad transferred to another school and two more decided not to come back. Another two players, Harbison said, left the team in January after learning that the school would require all players and coaches to wear masks.
“I knew we had the potential to be a great team, but it was a challenge,” Harbison said. “We started the season with nine guys, so it was a challenge even to practice. I had to dress a couple of times so we could practice.”
League play also was constricted, with the conference’s two divisions featuring just three teams each — as opposed to the normal six to eight — after several schools opted not to play. That made each game a big one, and the Warriors started the season by losing their first three conference outings.
“After that, we knew that for the playoffs, we were probably going to be the lowest seed,” Harbison said.
The team responded, clawing its way back to .500 overall by the beginning of February, but then losing three straight — two to public school teams — to fall to 4-7.
“At that point, I saw a little spark,” Harbison said. “I told the guys ‘You’re not good enough to rely on one guy to carry you. You have to play together to start winning.
“We had a game against Beaver County Christian, and I think that’s when the tide started to turn. You could see them starting to believe in each other, working well together, particularly on defense. They just embraced the aspect of awesome team defense.”
From then on, the Warriors won their final two regular season games and three playoff contests to claim the conference crown.
Two Lawrence County players — Christian Kauffman of New Castle and Logan Steele of Neshannock Township — led the Warriors offensively, averaging 16.5 and 14.2 points per game, respectively. Kauffman, the starting point guard, was the team leader in assists and 3-point field goals, while Steele lived up to his name as the team leader in steals.
“Christian Kauffman really embraced his role, being unselfish, engaging his teammates, not taking on all the responsibility,” Harbison said. “He’s our point guard, he kept the team involved in the offense, running the plays.
“His willingness to be unselfish with the ball kept our offense going, but when it mattered most, he stepped up and got the big bucket.”
Kauffman was named to the first team of the all-conference squad, and Steele to the second. Other Lawrence County players on the roster are Christian Cater of Ellwood City (co-team leader in rebounds, third-team all-conference), freshman Riley Spiker of New Castle and freshman Matthew Gebhart of Ellwood City.
GIRLS TEAM
Seventh-year coach Mike McDonald has led his teams to a 36-0 record in conference play (98-19 overall) over the last four seasons, including a 5-0 (9-4 overall) record in 2020-21.
This season’s title, claimed while battling both opponents and COVID restrictions, may have been the most satisfying of them all.
“This was an incredibly challenging year,” McDonald said. “First was the uncertainty of even having a season, then the temporary cancellation of the season in December, and the eventual restrictions and limitations in place due to the pandemic as the season finally started, including masking during all practices and games.”
These hurdles, McDonald went on, “were met by these girls with great attitudes and a willingness to do whatever it takes to have a successful season.”
However, the team would be thrown yet one more curveball. With the season barely underway, starting center Noelle Ledford tore an ACL, and was lost for the year.
“The team again stepped up and not only supported and encouraged her,” McDonald said, “but the girls also each raised their games to higher levels to make up for the loss of one of their best players,
“Above all this season, whether winning or losing, the girls represented themselves, their school and their faith very well.”
Senior Emma Van Gent of New Wilmington led the way for the Warriors, averaging 10 points and six steals per game. Freshman Isabel Green of Slippery Rock contributed eight points per outing. Zoey Morley and Molly Castina, both of Butler, shared top rebounding honors with 8.5 per game each, while Audrey Shandick of Butler averaged five assists and seven points each time she took the floor.
Other Lawrence County players on the roster include junior Kaylin Kingston and sophomore Katharine Ambrose, each of Ellwood City, and freshmen Leah Van Gent of New Wilmington and Cadance Steele of New Castle.
