A Portersville man has been sentenced in federal court to time served followed by three years’ supervised release on his convictions of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced that a senior U.S. district judge imposed the sentence on Ray Chrzanowski, age 53, of Heinz Camp Road.
According to information presented to the court, in 2017, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration initiated a wiretap investigation, primarily targeting the GBK street gang and drug trafficking in and around an area known as the Greenway Projects, located in the West End of Pittsburgh.
The investigation revealed that from in and around November 2017 through in and around June 2018, Chrzanowski conspired to distribute quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, and cocaine.
Prior to imposing the sentence, the judge stated the sentence was sufficient but not greater than necessary to achieve the goals of sentencing.
Brady commended the FBI and the DEA jointly with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, Robinson Township Police Stowe Township Police Department, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Wilkinsburg Borough Police Department, and the McKees Rocks Police Department, for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Chrzanowski.
