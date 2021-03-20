Playing in a national tournament turned out to be no different from the regular season for the Portersville Christian girls basketball team.
In both segments of their 2020-21 campaign, the Warriors started out in a hole. And each time, they rallied to win it all.
On March 13, Portersville captured the Division 2 championship of the National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament for the second straight year, despite losing its first game and trailing at halftime in its next two.
The Warriors had qualified for the tournament — which took place in Pittsburgh and attracted 14 teams from neighboring states and from as far away as Tennessee — by finishing undefeated and capturing the Southwest Christian Athletic Conference title for the fourth consecutive year.
That title came with the team playing in masks and overcoming the loss of one star player to graduation, another who opted out because of COVID-19 and a third — starting senior center Noelle Ledford — who suffered an early, season-ending injury.
The result, head coach Mike McDonald said, was that “most people’s expectations for this team were not as high as in previous years.”
Those folks, though, were looking at the number of players rather than the size of their hearts.
“Some girls had to take bigger roles on the team and others had to up their games to make up for the loss,” McDonald said. “And that is exactly what happened. Those opportunities were seized and the team developed a new identity, and gradually began to believe in their ability to play at a high level.
“Leaders emerged among them. Even the younger girls who usually play JV stepped up their games and practices became more competitive which further sped up the improvement. A few stepped up to see some important varsity playing time as well.”
Among them was senior Emma Van Gent of New Wilmington, the team’s leading scorer during the regular season with 10 points per game and one of three Portersville players named to the all-tournament team. The others were Audrey Shandick and Molly Castina of Butler. Freshman Isabel Green of Slippery Rock was named the MVP of the finals.
For Van Gent, the tournament win spawned a mix of emotions.
“It felt very good, definitely, but it’s also very bittersweet because when you think about it, this is my last game,” she said. “I’m a very sentimental person, so I was definitely sad about it, but I’m glad I have all the memories and so thankful that this year was even able to happen.”
Indeed, her biggest fear was that COVID-19 would prevent her from having a senior season on the hardwood.
“We had a scrimmage, and it was the only game we were sure we were going to have,” she said. “We scrimmaged against ourselves. I just remember after that being terrified that this season wasn’t going to happen. I didn’t want that to be my only game my senior year.
“When we figured out we were going to be able to have a season, I was so excited. I really wanted my senior year basketball season to happen.”
Van Gent started at Portersville Christian as a kindergartner, and never left. He father, she said, wanted all of his children to have a Christian education and felt Portersville “would give us the most opportunities to do the things we wanted to do.”
It appears also to have shaped her future.
“Right now, I am leaning toward not going to college,” she said. “I am trying to join some type of organization for missions.”
The NCSAA tournament attracted 14 teams — down from more than 30 in non-pandemic years — the top eight seeds went head to head on a play-in day. The four winners were placed in Division I, with the four losers — including Portersville, which dropped a 54-36 decision to Veritas Academy of New Jersey — going to Division 2.
There, Portersville rallied from a seven-point, first-half deficit to hand Gilead of Perry, New York, a 31-27 setback, which it followed up by rebounding from nine points down to dispatch Christian Community of North Eaton, Ohio, 35-30, in the championship game.
Christian Community’s 6-foot-3 Mary Meng had averaged 26 points per game in her first two tournament outings, but McDonald deployed a diamond-and-one defense with Green shadowing Meng, and the Warriors held her to just seven.
Meanwhile, Portersville erased its nine-point halftime deficit with a 25-4 scoring run to take charge of the contest.
Van Gent starred in both wins, with 15 points and five steals against Gilead and 11 points vs. Christian Community. In the latter contest, Shandick added 10 points and Castina snared 15 rebounds.
“There were numerous other injuries, illnesses and challenges along the way,” McDonald said of the season, “but the team continued to work hard, support each other and believe.
“God was present with us in so many ways — on the court, in practice, in devotions and shielding us from the pandemic. He was unfurling His beautiful plan for these girls.”
