The Portersville Christian boys basketball team finished eighth in its division in National Christian School Athletic Association tournament action last weekend.
The Warriors dropped all three of their games, 53-27 to Frederick Christian of Maryland, 65-49 to Lee Park Prep of North Carolina and 62-41 to Plants and Pillars.
Logan Steele and Christian Kauffman were top scorers in the first game, with nine and seven points, respectively.
Kauffman had 18 in the second game, and Steele had 17, while Game 3 saw Kauffman score 17 points and Jacob Cross add nine.
Kauffman is from New Castle. Steele lives in Neshannock Township, and Cross is from Butler.
