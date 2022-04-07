The long-awaited opening of Popeye’s, a chicken restaurant in Union Township, is set for Monday.
A public grand opening ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. at the restaurant located at 2608 W. State St., between the Hampton Inn & Suites and Sheetz.
The restaurant will employ about 25 people, both full and part time, according to Abraham Rodriguez, area manager who also oversees the restaurant in Hermitage. Store hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
The new building will offer a small indoor eating area but most of its business is anticipated to be drive-thru.
The menu fare includes Popeye’s famous classic and spicy chicken sandwiches; a flounder sandwich which is seasonal, chicken tenders with a choice of blackened, mild or spicy, popcorn and butterfly shrimp, red beans and rice, cajun gravy and nuggets.
The owners of the establishment are brothers Ashish Prakih, CEO, and Amish Prakih, president. They own Popeye’s eateries in 12 Eastern states.
The first Popeye’s opened June 12, 1972, in Arabi, Louisiana.
Rodriguez said that Popeye’s looks forward to networking with the local schools and businesses in the county and growing community relationships.
Popeye’s has already collaborated with local business New Castle Harley-Davidson on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township for the grand opening. With any purchase of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from New Castle Harley-Davidson, you can get a free two-piece meal for two.
