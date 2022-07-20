The New Castle Sons of Italy 9-ball pool team has qualified for the 2022 American Pool Association world championship games in Las Vegas.
The games will be played Aug. 8 through 14. The team members are Lawanda Brinkman, Ralph Cialella, David DeRosa, Ben Lykins, Brad Palmer, Bobby Salem, Charlyze Stone and Dan Vukovich.
The team is sponsoring a chicken parmesan fundraising dinner July 30 at the Sons of Italy on South Mill Street. The proceeds will go to help defray costs of transportation and lodging for the team members.
The cost of the dinner is $10 per person. Tickets are available in advance from the Sons of Italy, or at the door. However, advance tickets are recommended to determine the amount of food to be prepared.
A disc jockey, basket auction and a dunking booth will be part of that evening’s festivities. Team member Stone will be in the dunking booth.
A raffle also will be conducted for a $1,000 giveaway based on the state lottery.
The eight-member team qualified for the world games by winning both the local league and regional qualifier in Ohio.
