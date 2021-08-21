Longtime sports writer Ron Poniewasz Jr. has been named New Castle News sports editor, Editor Jeffery Gerritt announced Friday.
Poniewasz officially started in the sports editor capacity on Monday and will lead the paper’s transition into the scholastic fall sports season, which mostly begins next week.
A familiar face along Lawrence County sidelines and press boxes, Poniewasz will celebrate 20 years with The News on Sept. 3, all of them in the sports department under former editor Kayleen Cubbal, who retired recently. Before that, he worked at his hometown Warren (Ohio) Tribune Chronicle.
“Ron’s deep knowledge of local sports and his passion for covering the people who play them made him the clear choice for leading our sports department into a new era,” Gerritt said. “Ron understands high school sports are about the players, and we look for him to cover local athletes in new and innovative ways.
“In working for Kayleen for years, Ron learned from the best. He’s ready to take on the challenge of running the department during some challenging and rapidly changing times for journalism.”
Some of Poniewasz’s duties at The News have included beat coverage of the New Castle High School boys basketball program, feature stories on players and coaches and co-hosting duties of two video podcasts with local attorney Larry Kelly. “The Gridiron Show,” which won the duo Keystone Press Awards for second-place honors in the statewide sports video category last year, returns for another season next week. Recently, Poniewasz followed the New Castle High baseball team on its way to PIAA gold.
“Over the years, Ron has forged many important relationships with players, coaches and athletic directors that have been directly responsible for The News’ ability to tell great stories and really own the Lawrence County media landscape,” managing editor Pete Sirianni said. “While we thank Kayleen for her many years of tireless work and keen ability to find last-minute mistakes, the New Castle News sports department is in good hands with Ron leading the show.
“It is an exciting time at the New Castle News as we learn to change with the times while also being the dependable newspaper our subscribers have looked to for 140 years to know what’s happening in their neighborhood.”
