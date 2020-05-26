A few residents of Mahoningtown held their own, private town ceremony Monday morning to remember their community’s deceased military veterans.
Typically, there would be fanfare with the St. Marguerite’s Blue Coat Band marching through town, speeches and prayers. But because of coronavirus restrictions, all of that was canceled so no crowd would gather.
Albert Formati, a lifelong Mahoningtown resident who himself was a storekeeper in the Navy during peacetime from 1959 to 1962, for the past several years has made it his mission to put out crosses for each of the area’s 28 veterans representing World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. It’s a tradition that he and few others have kept up since 1971, he said.
Helping him with the flags Saturday was attorney Louis Perrotta, who typically is the master of ceremonies for the Memorial Day observance. Monday, his job was to read the roll call of the fallen soldiers while flowers are placed on each cross.
“It’s something we do every year,” Formati said. “But this year, there’s no band. We couldn’t get a parade permit. We just read the roll call. Then two or three people put flowers on the crosses.”
The crosses were made by the townspeople, and the most recent ones were built by John Fishovitz of Mahoningtown. Formati painted them, and Leonard Matarazzo lettered the names on them.
“All of the veterans names are printed on the crosses,” Formati said. “We put new flags up every year.”
The annual decorating of crosses and flags dates back to the early 1970s, according to Formati. A group of townsmen built the brick monument in the early 1980s, that sits on the bend of South Liberty Street where it becomes Montgomery Avenue.
“This was done with all donations,” Perrotta said, noting that Pearson Brick Co. donated the materials and the monument was built by his late father, Anthony Perrotta Sr., with Romeo and Thomas Sperdute and the late Doyle Love, who was a Lawrence County veterans advocate.
For Perrotta, helping with the observance is a tradition he is carrying on from his father.
The city had donated the property to Lawrence County, which in turn donated the triangular tract to the Mahoningtown Veterans Council.
Typically, the volunteers would go to the courthouse and get all of the names of the veterans who have died during the past year, but this year they were unable to access them, because the courthouse has been closed. So this year’s roll call did not include the names of any deceased veterans from 2019.
“We hated to leave somebody out,” Formati said.
