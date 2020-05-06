Lawrence County is planning a June 2 primary election at the polls, for those not voting by mail or absentee ballot.
And in the face of COVID-19, county officials have the priorities of keeping poll workers and voters safe and consolidating districts because of other poll workers who are reluctant or unable to work.
The county is preparing to purchase or acquire supplies such as Plexiglass shields, masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and sanitizing spray to be used by the election workers and at the polls on Primary Election day, county elections director Ed Allison reported Tuesday to the county board of elections.
Allison told the board he has sought prices on those items, many of which are made in Pennsylvania.
He also said he is shopping for a supply of 40,000 black ink pens required to mark the ballots. The voters will be able to use them once, then keep them or throw them away to avoid transmission of any virus.
"I'm not sanitizing and re-using any pens," he said, expressing concern for the population that is aged older than 60.
The board — comprised of the three commissioners— agreed to move several polling places in precincts where Allison already foresees a shortage of workers.
He said that some or all workers in those precincts have indicated they are not willing to work the polls on election day because of the virus scare or other reasons.
The temporary relocations will take place in:
•New Castle precincts 5-1 and 8-1, polling site not determined yet
•Wilmington Township precincts 1 and 2, at New Life Baptist Church
•Union Township precincts 1 and 2, at the Union Township firehall
•Union Township 3 and 4, at the Washington Union Alliance Church on West Washington Street
•Pulaski Township precincts 2 and 3, polling site to be determined.
"So far I (will) have at least one polling place (open) in every municipality," Allison said. "That can change daily, hourly, or whatever the case may be."
He noted that the entire panel of election workers has stepped away from working in the Wilmington 1 precinct.
He commented about the circumstances regarding COVID-19, "This is nothing I've ever envisioned. This is beyond comprehension."
"It's happening in all 67 counties," Commissioner Dan Vogler said. "We're all going through the same thing."
Allison said that some of the churches that are polling places are requesting that the areas used for elections be sanitized after election night, and he also is seeking price quotes for that.
Board chairman Morgan Boyd said the county has received $81,000 from commonwealth for election security for COVID-19.
The board members also discussed how social distancing can be effectively achieved at the polls.
Allison explained that a sheriff deputy or constable would be at each precinct, and lines would be laid on the floor with tape or other means to establish six-feet distancing.
Allison emphasized that the county cannot require voters who are entering the polls to wear masks.
"There's nothing in the state or federal law that trumps the constitutional right to vote," he said, adding they can only encourage voters to wear them. The precincts will have signs posted, also, asking voters to please wear masks, he said, but neither the poll workers nor the county can prevent someone from going in without one.
There has been no instruction yet from the state about people who campaign outside the polls, Allison added, nor has there been any directive issued about what items they are allowed to distribute.
Allison reported that he has received 5,271 applications so far for mail-in or absentee ballots, and the deadline to request one is May 26.
"By the time we're done, we anticipate triple that number," he said.
Vogler emphasized that the June 2 Primary Election, based on state law, is limited to registered Democrat and Republican voters only at the polls. There are no ballot questions.
Allison said the county intends to advertise all of the polling sites in the newspaper when it gets closer to the election. He said that the county is not obligated to notify the voters in writing if the polling place changes are only temporary.
He anticipates the county could see a 40 percent voter turnout, including those ballots sent in by mail or absentee. As of Tuesday, his office had received applications for 5,270 mail-in or absentee ballots, and he anticipates receiving nearly 8,000 by the May 26 deadline to request them.
He noted that 46,000 people are eligible to vote in the county, so in that sense, "there already is an 11 percent turnout," he said.
The election board resolved to advertise weekly meetings regularly from now until after the election, immediately following the commissioners 10 a.m. public meeting, in order to resolve any other election issues that might arise before June 2. Those will be live streamed through YouTube.
Allison also asked the board to convene a meeting of the salary board to hire some extra part-time workers in addition to his existing temporary workers, to proceed with getting ready for the election — getting bags and ballots packed, and preparing all of the materials.
Allison was one of three county election directors who provided input to the state Senate Government Committee hearing that was live streamed last week about the COVID-19 restrictions during the upcoming Presidential primary and general elections.
"Right now, we're standing pat on an in-person voting election, similar to what we've always done," he told the committee.
