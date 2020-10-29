Four polling places in Lawrence County have been changed due to COVID-19 and the availability of accessible buildings.
Voters will need to report to these temporary locations to vote in person:
•Ellwood City — Those who previously voted at The Ellwood Hospital Wellness Center will now report to the Parkside Alliance Church on Jefferson Avenue.
•Union Township — Those who previously voted at People In Need will now report to the Washington Union Alliance Church on West Washington Street.
•North Beaver Township — Those who previously voted at the Bethel Presbyterian Church will to report to the Westfield Presbyterian Church on Mount Jackson Road.
•Slippery Rock Township — Both the Princeton Firehall and the township building will be utilized as polling stations.
Anyone with questions about their polling place is asked to called Lawrence County voters services at (724) 656-2469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.