All registered voters in Slippery Rock Township will vote at the township municipal building on Route 422 on Tuesday.
The Lawrence County Board of Elections at a public meeting Tuesday voted to combine the Slippery Rock Township precincts 1 and 2 for this election. The township building is the designated polling place for all of the township voters.
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that the change affects any voters who in the past have cast their ballots at the Princeton firehall.
That polling place change is one of several made during the COVID-19 restrictions that have necessitated the county to merge some districts because of a lack of poll workers.
Those registered voters who requested and received absentee or mail-in ballots will not go to the polls.
“If you have voted a mail-in or absentee ballot and returned it, you are not eligible to vote at your polling station. This is a ‘one and done’ system,” Allison said.
Any voter who received a ballot and has not been able to return it by 8 p.m. Tuesday, or who believes his ballot will not reach the county elections office in time, may — as a last resort — report to his polling places and cast a provisional ballot. That voter then must, within six days, present identification to the voter office before his vote can be included in the total vote count.
Registered Democrats and Republicans only, who have not requested mail-in or absentee ballots, may report to your their designated polling places to vote as usual.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of poll workers, several other polling places also have been temporarily relocated to other sites within certain municipalities. Voters will need to report to these temporary locations to vote in person:
•Pulaski Township — Those who previously voted at the Pulaski municipal building will now report to the Pulaski fire station on Route 208.
•Union Township — Those who previously voted at the Union Township municipal building, will vote Tuesday at the Union Township fire station on Scotland Lane.
•Union Township — Those who previously have voted at People In Need in Union Township will report Tuesday to the Washington Union Alliance Church on West Washington Street.
•Wilmington Township — Voters who previously have voted at the township building will now report to New Life Baptist Church on Route 208.
Anyone who has any questions about their polling places may call the Lawrence County voter services office at (724) 656-2469.
