The 2019-2020 legislative session ended with finger-pointing and vitriol over the state’s handling of the election and it’s likely the sour relations between Republicans and Democrats will remain when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January.
“You have one of the most progressive governors in the country and you have a Legislature that’s conservative has expanded its majority,” said G. Terry Madonna, a political science professor at Franklin and Marshall College.
Republicans enter 2021 with a 113-90 advantage in the state House and a 28-21 advantage in the state Senate. In addition, state Sen. John Yudichak, a former Democrat, is now an independent who caucuses with the Republicans.
Republicans picked up seats in the state House and the party composition remained unchanged in the Senate -- Republicans held a 28-21 before the November election. Republicans had held a 110-93 advantage in the House prior to the election.
While the Legislature was able to complete the state budget in November with few fireworks, there was controversy throughout the year as lawmakers clashed with Wolf on his handling of the pandemic. Wolf vetoed 19 bills this year, most recently rejecting legislation that would have extended liability protection for COVID-related claims against schools and businesses.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for the House Republicans, said that lawmakers view their efforts in challenging Wolf’s mitigation strategy as an accomplishment.
“First, by being the voice of the people who were outraged at the Governor’s unilateral and overbroad economic shutdown that destroyed lives and livelihoods,” Gottesman said. “While our legislation has faced with vetoes at times, the Governor eventually followed our lead and broke to the pressure we were mounting by changing his orders shortly after or just before vetoing bills mandating his course change,” he said.
Lawmakers have also complained bitterly about the Wolf Administration’s handling of the rollout of mail-in voting in the November election and have already pledged to review the state’s election system when they return in January. A group of Republicans called on Wolf to call a special session in December to deal with election issues, but legislative leaders released a statement indicating that the General Assembly cannot convene in December.
“Make no mistake, this should not be misconstrued to suggest we will allow the issues presented with the 2020 General Election to evade complete legislative review and action,” according to the joint statement released by House and Senate Republican leaders.
The election controversy isn’t the only thorny issue that will face lawmakers in January.
The Department of Transportation initially threatened to halt work on hundreds of road and bridge projects this month due to a $600 million budget shortfall. After lawmakers committed to seeking a solution to the shortfall in the new legislative session, PennDOT backed off on the threat and told contractors to continue working.
Madonna said the entire state budget could prove to be challenging considering how much one-time money -- including stimulus funding -- was used to balance the budget lawmakers just completed.
While Republicans have been largely focusing on the election, Senate Democrats on Friday rolled out a plan to borrow $4 billion to create a state stimulus program.
State Sen. Vince Hughes, D-Philadelphia, the Democratic appropriations committee chair, said that the state stimulus plan is desperately needed.
“We can’t depend on the federal government,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for them for months” without getting another round of stimulus.
The Democrats have called their proposal PA CARES 21, and the CLEAR Coalition, a union-affiliated initiative, immediately voiced support for the measure.
The proposal calls for $1 billion in unemployment compensation, along with funding to respond to the pandemic on a number of other fronts --$800 million for business assistance, $595 million for local government assistance, $411 million in education funding, as well as smaller amounts for transportation, hazard pay, rental assistance, funding for health care, child care and public safety.
“We know that the COVID-19 infection and death rates are surging, and we know, already, that millions of workers in Pennsylvania and around the nation will lose their unemployment benefits at the end of this month. Businesses are being forced to reduce hours or shut down,” said David Fillman, Executive Director of AFSCME Council 13. “The PA CARES 21 Act will provide desperately-needed support in every corner of our Commonwealth. The next session of the General Assembly starts Jan. 5, 2021, and there is no reason why lawmakers cannot take up this bill and send it to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk by the end of that month.”
A Senate Republican spokesman didn’t respond Friday when asked whether the Senate Democrats’ proposal would get any traction.
While the past few months have seen ample partisan conflict, representatives of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said there were a handful of noteworthy examples of bipartisan legislation.
Legislation to allow the state to create its own Health Care Exchange to drive down costs and pass the savings onto consumers was jointly sponsored by House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, and former House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, said Bill Patton, a spokesman for the House Democrats.
Gottesman said that sweeping criminal justice reforms, including changes to the state’s probation system, enjoyed bipartisan support, as well.
