The 29th annual Lawrence County Polish Day will be Sept. 22 at the Cascade Park dance pavilion at 1928 E. Washington St.
Admission is $13, children 16 and under are free if accompanying a parent.
Entertainment will be provided by John Gora and Gorale from Canada, and Polish New Castle Radio.
Polish food will be prepared by Krakus Deli of Boardman and a wine tasting will be offered by Novosel Wineries.
Doors and the kitchen open at noon.
Polish Day is sponsored by the Polish Americans of Lawrence County. Proceeds benefit the organization’s scholarship fund and activities promoting the Polish culture.
Additional events expected to be held this year include a genealogy workshop in October, hosted by Pleasant Hills, and a Kolendy Night at the Polish Falcons.
For more information contact Jean Calvert (724) 654-6337 or Gary Fray (724) 752-9988.
