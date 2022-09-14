The Polish Americans of Lawrence County will host the 31st annual Lawrence County Polish Day on Sept. 25.
The event will take place at the Cascade Park Pavilion, 1928 E. Washington St.
Doors open at noon, with dancing from 1 to 6 p.m. featuring the Polka Country Musicians.
Admission is $15 for adults, children 16 and under are free. Proceeds to benefit the Scholarship Fund and other organizational activities.
The event also offers ethnic foods prepared by Krakus Polish Deli and Bakery, Boardman, Ohio.
