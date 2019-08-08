Bus Stop Stabbing Pittsburgh

Police lead a man suspected in the stabbing of several women in downtown Pittsburgh to a police cruiser outside of Pittsburgh Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Authorities say a man fatally stabbed a woman who was talking to a police officer at a Pittsburgh bus stop and then slashed another woman before he was taken into custody. (Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

 Nate Smallwood

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a man fatally stabbed a woman who was talking to an officer at a downtown Pittsburgh bus stop and slashed another woman before he was taken into custody.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the officer was checking on the woman's health just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday when a man came up from behind him and stabbed her. The suspect then stabbed the other woman.

Schubert says the officer immediately put the man in custody and applied first aid to the victim.

The sidewalks were crowded with office workers and others heading out to lunch.

Cmdr. Victor Joseph says the first woman died at a hospital. The second victim had minor injuries.

A motive isn't yet known, but he says it seems like a random act of violence.

No other details are available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.